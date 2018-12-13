Clinton earns win, improves to 5-2

Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Cameron Lawson battles inside, attempting to get off a shot as the Smithfield-Selma players swarm. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Jalen Owens leaps for a layup attempt over a Smithfield-Selma defender. -

The Clinton men’s basketball team took to court on Tuesday, going toe-to-toe with the men’s basketball team of Smithfield-Selma. After losing during their last performance at home against Fike, the Dark Horses bounced back by winning this one 71-61.

Getting their offense going at a slow pace was the major deciding factor in the loss to Fike. In this contest, however, that would be far from the case as the Horses were firing on all cylinders from the start. Another struggle they have had this season is having a lack of identity offensively, which looked ironed out against Smithfield-Selma.

A noticeable trait that Ron Davis, Clinton’s head coach, pointed out as well.

“That was a good win for us and we finally found a little bit of our offensive identity,” Davis said. “We’ve struggled some in the past with finding it. Though that just comes from not being used to playing together, we looked fluid tonight.”

The offense wasn’t the only thing that was on point as their defense continues to play at a high level. They had a tall order this time around having to hold in check a Smithfield-Selma offense led by one of the best point guards in the state, Anthony Council.

While Council put on a bit on show as expected, with 34 points, he wasn’t able to do it alone. That’s all thanks to the Horses defense which kept the rest of the Spartans roster under control. Aside from Council there was only one other player allowed double digit points and he was contained to just 12.

Confidence started to build on Clinton’s side also as players started to come out of their shells on offense. Namely Jalen Owens and Desmond Rayner who had breakout nights. Owens finished with 17 to lead Clinton and Rayner had 15, with 10 of those coming in just the fourth quarter alone.

They also had solid bench play, especially from L.J. Simpson who provided quality minutes. Consistently attacking the basket, Simpson finished with six points.

Davis remarked on his teams confidence as well, while expressing his teams grit.

“One thing I could see from tonight happening was our confidence growing,” Davis said. “We’re getting more of it and you can see it starting in players from the bench also.”

“And, one things for sure these guys play hard, they play together and are full of heart,” he added. “We are steadily improving but taking it one step at a time and this group is a whole lot of fun to coach.”

Tack on another 16 points from Cameron Lawson, who’s been playing well all year, and that concluded leading scorers.

With the victory, the Dark Horses take down another 3A team and improve to 5-2. However, they aren’t done yet as they were to face a 3A school yet again on Wednesday when they traveled to Southern Wayne.

Clinton’s Cameron Lawson battles inside, attempting to get off a shot as the Smithfield-Selma players swarm. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_CHS-Cameron-Lawson-1.jpg Clinton’s Cameron Lawson battles inside, attempting to get off a shot as the Smithfield-Selma players swarm. Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Jalen Owens leaps for a layup attempt over a Smithfield-Selma defender. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_CHS-Jalen-Owens.jpg Clinton’s Jalen Owens leaps for a layup attempt over a Smithfield-Selma defender. Mike Carter | For the Independent

Dark Horses get back in win column with 71-61 victory

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]