Midway Middle sweeps Hobbton

The Midway Middle School teams picked up a pair of wins on Monday when they hosted the Hobbton Wildcats in middle school action. Both teams picked up convincing wins with the Lady Raiders winning 27-5 and the Raider boys winning 52-35.

GIRLS

The Lady Raiders pitched a shutout in the first quarter while also opening a big lead to help cement their win. After one quarter of play, Midway led the Lady Wildcats 14-0.

Midway coach Selena Joseph credited her teams defense in building the big lead.

“Hobbton was really struggling to get the ball past our press,” she added.

In the second quarter, both teams faced their share of struggles as once again the Lady Wildcats were handed a zero in the scoring column. The Lady Raiders didn’t fare any better, however, as Midway was held to just one point for a 15-0 lead at the half.

In the second half, Midway outscored the visitors 12-5 to take home the 27-5 win.

“The first quarter was our best scoring quarter this season,” Joseph continued.

“Our opening game this year was against Hobbton and we only won 16-9 so this was a big improvement. We are moving the ball better but we still need to work on some footwork and good defense with our feet,” she concluded.

Kasey Calcutt led Midway with eight points. Blair Baggett contributed points, five, steals and three assists. Morgan Williams also contributed six points and added three rebounds.

BOYS

It was also a dominating effort on the boys side as Midway came out with the 52-35 win.

In the first quarter, the Raiders came out with a 19-4 advantage as they had set the tone early.

In the second quarter, Midway continued to force the issue as the Raiders again outscored the Wildcats 16-7 to take a 35-11 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Hobbton find a little momentum and compete but with time melting away, this was going to be a Midway sweep. After three quarters of play the score stood at 46-24 as Midway eventually achieved the victory at 52-35.

“We had another good team win today,” said Midway head coach Josh Bullard.

“We have two practices to get ready for Sampson Middle. It’s always hard to get a win down there but I believe my boys are up for the challenge. It should be a good game,” Bullard concluded.

Leading scorers for the Raiders were Amari Baggett with 13 points and Israel Firstov-Cook with nine. Also getting into the scoring column were Trey Gregory and Kyle Autry each with eight points.

With their wins, the Raider teams stand at 6-0 overall and 3-0 conference in conference.

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to take on Sampson Middle.

Raiders teams notch dominant home wins

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

