Lady Horses rally past Smithfield-Selma

The Lady Dark Horses defended their home court on Tuesday night when Smithfield-Selma infiltrated Clinton High School, looking for a win. Trailing by a point at the halftime break, it was a second half turn around that saw Clinton take the win 57-48.

It was neck-and-neck throughout the entire game with a lead never bigger than seven being the difference in the Horses favor. It wouldn’t stretch that far apart again until the fourth quarter when Clinton started pulling away. Shooting the ball well from deep and getting to the free throw line assisted the Lady Horses in securing the victory.

Both statistics came largely from captain Ashlyn Williams who carried the load on offense with 27 points. She attacked the basket extremely aggressively and drew a foul nearly every time as her free throws added up.

The increase in their chemistry played a part in the win as well, with the emergence of the Horses role players coming in. Dekyla Moore continued to play at a consistent level as she rebounded well on both ends of the floor.

Nakeviah Evans is also starting to come into her own, providing Clinton with a good source of offense off the bench with seven points.

All of those were positive signs Clinton head coach Chris Owens says he wants to see in his team with conference play approaching.

“This was yet another tough game against a 3A school. I thought our role players played really well tonight and helped us out a lot. I’ve still got to find one or two more off the bench that can step up for me,” Owens said.

While the Lady Horses clutched out the win, the game wasn’t always swinging in their favor. They trailed by one at the end of the first half, 28-27, which was due to Smithfield-Selma’s three-point shooting.

Owens said his team got off to a slow start.

“We got behind in that first half and that’s because we came out a little flat,” Owens said. “But we made the adjustment for the second and started applying more pressure. Once we picked up our intensity I knew we’d be alright.”

Isa Banks would be the final leading score with Williams and Owens finishing with 14 points.

With this, the Lady Dark Horses take home their sixth win of the season and advance to 6-1. They were to hit the road on Wednesday when they travel to face another 3A team in Southern Wayne.

Clinton emerges victorious after trailing at halftime

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

