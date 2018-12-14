Midway cruises past Hobbton

Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Daniel Britt drives toward the basket during Wednesday’s contest against Midway. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Midway’s Bryson Core goes up for a layup during Wednesday night’s contest at Hobbton. -

In the nightcap at Hobbton High School, the Midway Raiders and the Wildcats played a close game for the first quarter with the score being tied twice before the first intermission. The game, though, took a turn that went largely in Midway’s favor as the Raiders ended their four-game skid with a 75-46 victory.

Even with a large disparity in the final outcome, the Raiders held only a slight advantage at 17-14 after the first quarter of play.

In the second quarter, though, things began to slip away from Hobbton as the Raiders opened up a larger lead at 36-22. Both teams were playing hard defense and offense, but advantage and momentum had clearly swung in Midway’s favor.

In the second half, the Raiders continued to push further ahead as Midway had found a spark in scoring 23 points against just nine for the Wildcats.

In the final quarter of play, Midway continued to put distance in the score with a 16 point effort while the Wildcats put up 15. It was was too little too late, however, for Hobbton to catch up as Midway secured the win, 75-46.

After the game, not all was doom and gloom on the Wildcats sideline as the coaching staff did take some positives out of the contest.

Hobbton coach Kendrick Faison commented, “The guys came out and played better as a team. We got ahead a little in the first half and then Midway threw a different defense on us and we got a little rattled.”

“We dug us a hole and couldn’t come back fast enough. We ran out of time. But we are playing better team ball and hopefully we will be ready for North Johnston Friday night,” Faison concluded.

For the Raiders, Bryson Core lead all scorers with 23 points.

For Hobbton, the scoring was evenly balanced with Evan Hope, Jackson Weeks and Daniel Britt getting four points each. D. J. Robinson led the Wildcat effort with 17 points followed by Richard Warren with six.

In JV play, the Raider boys also picked up the win to complete the sweep over the Wildcats. That score was 78-41.

The Raiders are 4-6 overall and start East Central Conference play Friday night hosting Spring Creek.

The Wildcats are 0-4 and continue non-conference play against North Johnston on Friday night.

Raiders end four-game skid with 75-46 victory

