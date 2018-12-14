North Johnston slips by Lady Leopards

Lakewood’s Kiarye Bailey looks to make a move during the contest against North Johnston. -

The Lakewood Lady Leopards hosted the Lady Panthers of North Johnston High School on Monday on the basketball court in a game that would be highly entertaining and competitive. North Johnston, though, topped the Lady Leopards, 34-29, after closing things out in the final minute of the game.

The two teams battled hard in the first half that saw a small North Johnston lead persisting throughout.

In the first quarter, North Johnston lived from behind the three point line. Indeed, six of their first quarter ten points came from downtown. Rilya Mitchell’s free throws to end the first quarter would thaw a Lakewood scoring drought since the first two points of the game to make it 10-4.

Leading 10-4 to begin the second, the Lady Panthers maintained their lead but the advantage ebbed and flowed. From a seven point lead to a ten point lead, Lakewood didn’t let it get out of hand. Kiarye Bailey connected from deep twice in the second quarter and a 5-0 run in the final minute left the Lady Leopards trailing 18-13 at halftime.

Defense tightening and getting going on offense finally lifted Lakewood’s hopes of securing their second win.

North Johnston’s small halftime lead finally evaporated in the third quarter as the Lady Leopards went on a 7-2 run to begin the third, marking 20-17 the smallest North Johnston lead since 3-2.

Lakewood then took the lead, their first since the first quarter, courtesy of Aniya Howard, who drew a foul. North Johnston would respond, though, ending the third quarter while clinging to a 24-23 lead over the home-standing Lady Leopards.

Lakewood’s empty possessions to begin the fourth quarter proved to be costly. Not scoring until four minutes into the final quarter, Lakewood had dug themselves into a 30-23 hole. That deficit didn’t faze Lakewood, though, who cut the North Johnston lead to 30-29 with under three minutes to go in regulation. Clutch free throws and numbing turnovers helped secure the 34-29 North Johnston victory.

Top scorer for Lakewood was Kiarye Bailey who provided 13 points while Howard and Mitchell tallied six points.

“We started off slow,”said Lakewood head coach Vonnie McNeil. “Our defense kept us in the game, but we came up short. But I’m still proud of how our ladies fought tonight,” McNeil concluded.

Lakewood now takes off for Christmas break and will be back on the hardwood on Jan 2 for a matchup against Clinton. The Dark Horses defeated Lakewood, 46-35 in their earlier season matchup.

Lakewood drops nail-biter, fall to 1-5

