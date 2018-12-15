Lady Raiders rally past Sampson

The Midway Middle School girls basketball team took to the hardwood on Thursday afternoon as they traveled down Highway 421 to take on Sampson Middle. Thursday’s duel was an epic showdown between two teams that battled to the end. In a low scoring affair, the Lady Raiders were able to grind out the win and stay unbeaten on the season.

The Lady Dark Horses secured the first quarter lead as they emerged out front 8-5 after one quarter of play.

Sampson’s scoring slowed dramatically, however, as Midway battled to stay in contention. Though the Lady Dark Horses were held to just one point in the second quarter, the Lady Raiders could only muster up one point themselves. At halftime, the Sampson was clinging to a 9-7 lead.

The low scoring continued in the second half as the teams combined for just five points in the third quarter. Midway won the scoring battle at 3-2 but they still trailed Sampson 11-10 headed to the final quarter of play.

In that final quarter, the Lady Raiders finally found their stride. Having trailed all game long, Midway strung together their best offensive quarter right when it mattered most. The Lady Raiders hung up six points in the final period while holding the Lady Horses to just two points to emerge victorious in the final minutes, 16-13.

Midway coach Selena Joseph spoke on her team’s performance after the game, including alluding to the decisive fourth quarter her team put together.

“It was a tough game for the Lady Raiders scoring,” Joseph began.

“Shots that would normally fall for us just would not go in the basket. Defensively in the first st half, we seemed to be in slow motion.”

“We finally came alive in the fourth quarter when I think the girls just finally decided they really wanted to win. Our defense was much better and we were much more aggressive,” she concluded.

Leading the way for Midway was McKenzie Williams with eight points, eight steals, and seven rebounds. Morgan Williams contributed three points, five rebounds, and three steals. Kasey Calcutt had two points and eight rebounds. Rounding out the scoring column for Midway was Blair Baggett with two points and Jaycie Byrd with one point.

For Sampson, K. Smith had points, A.P. Sinclair had five points and S. Pope had two points.

Both teams are finished for the year and will resume play in January.

For Midway, they host Coats-Erwin Middle on Jan. 8 and Sampson will host Union on Jan. 10.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

