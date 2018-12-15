Mintz boys pick up road win

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Jeremiah Faircloth goes up for the contested layup. -

The Mintz Christian Academy boy’s basketball team took on rival Columbus Christian Academy on Thursday, for a matchup against the winless Pacers. When all was said and done, the Lions left them winless as Mintz came from behind to defeat Columbus, 64-48.

A sluggish start for the Lions would hand Columbus a 20-12 lead over Mintz at the end of the first quarter.

Columbus and Mintz traded shots during the second quarter, which certainly didn’t aid the Mintz comeback attempt.

The status quo would be held throughout the second quarter with the Pacers leading Mintz, 34-26 at halftime.

The game took a turn down hill for Columbus in the second half. Offensively, the Pacers fell apart in the third quarter. To make matters worse, their offensive stall couldn’t come at a worse time as Mintz exploded on offense.

Going on a 21-7 run, the Lions erased the deficit and took a 47-41 lead into the final period.

Adding an additional 17 to their 47 points in the final frame, while also holding the Pacers to just seven, helped put away the Pacers and give Mintz the 64-48 road victory.

“Our guys raised their game to a new level, having to comeback from behind early on,” coach Dan Heinz said after their come from behind win.

“Matthew Davis helped loosen up the Columbus zone by consistently hitting the three ball. Zach Honeycutt provided us quality minutes after we got into some foul trouble but I liked the speed and intensity we were playing with.”

“Columbus’ height advantage gave Ryan Barber, Jeremiah Faircloth, and Connor Bullard an opportunity to take control of the paint, which they did successfully,” Heinz concluded.

Leading scorers for Mintz was Davis, a freshman, who dished out 23 points for the Lions. Faircloth scored 16 points for his team while Matthews was close behind, scoring 12.

Mintz will be back on the hardwood on Jan. 8 for a tangle with the Gators of Antioch Christian Academy. Game is set for 5:30 p.m.

