Mintz girls hang on for win

The Mintz Christian Academy girls basketball team travelled to Whiteville on Thursday for an intriguing matchup with the Pacers of Columbus Christian Academy. In what proved to be an exciting game, the Lady Lions proved resilient, gritting out the 32-30 victory over Columbus in the final seconds.

Mintz would take a modest 10-4 lead over the Pacers in the first quarter, but the Lady Pacers used a fiesty defense to stay in contention. Holding serve at a six point advantage over Columbus Christian, Mintz carried the 14-8 lead to halftime.

In retrospect, winning the third quarter proved consequential for the Lady Lions. Indeed, Mintz won the third quarter outscoring the hosts 14-10, en route to a 28-18 lead over the Lady Pacers heading into the final quarter.

Columbus would not go down without a fight, however.

Unfazed by their ten point deficit, the Lady Pacers rallied in the final minute of regulation, making it a one possession game, at 32-30. Mintz would hang on, however, despite the rally from Columbus Christian, to secure their third victory of the season.

Mintz head coach Dan Heinz credited team speed and a star performance in helping his team secure the win.

“Taylor Faircloth played an exceptional game. She was our go to person tonight. Our team speed on defense helped break Columbus’ rhythm, the girls are working hard and the results are keeping us in the win column,” Heinz concluded.

Faircloth led all scorers, scoring 18 for the Lady Lions. Katelyn Fann and Hailey Davis provided six and five points, respectively.

On January 8, Mintz will open up the new year at home against Antioch Christian Academy. Game time is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]