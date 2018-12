County Rec Football Honorees

2018 7-9 Tackle Football Regular Season & Tournament Champion – Leopards Gold

Front (From Left): Donavan Smith, Jose Lozano, Tyler McLaughlin, Travon Miller, Deante’ Smith, Tymere Downes, Anthony Henry

Back (From Left): Jaiden Anthony, Calvin Lacewell Jr., Donquez Thompkins, Trevon Tillery, Shon Pone Jr., Dylan Drake

Coaches: DJ Smith, Shon Pone, NyQuan Murphy

Not Pictured: Jeremah Hamilton

2018 7-9 Tackle Football Tournament Runner Up – Leopards Black

Coaches: John Tew, Bo Rouse, Michael Ammons

Back (From Left): Colton Herring, Marquise Owens, Adam Pope, Tyler Tew, Reed Ammons, Johnny Johnson III Front (From Left): Ronald Pope, Noah Tanner, Johnson Rouse, Antonio Chestnutt, Chance Sessoms, Seth Hall

Not Pictured: Joshua Faircloth, Joshua Owens

2018 10-12 Tackle Football Tournament Champion – Spartans

Coaches: Timmy Strickland, Jason Naylor

Back (From Left): Fabian Hyatt, Kemori McNeil, John Malahias, Nasir Bellamy, Hakeem Murphy, Kamron Bellamy, Jabarie Kerr, Reid Strickland

Front (From Left): Noah Naylor, Ely Jones, Tyrell Barrett, Bishaun McNeil, Jayden Bradford, Fabian Zuniga, Ayden Satterwhite

Not Pictured: Mikhail McNeil

2018 10-12 Tackle Football Regular Season Champion & Tournament Runner-Up

Back (From Left): Coach Alex McLaughlin, Samuel Johnson, Edward Cortez, Tyler Williams, Austin Pope, McKinley Crosby, Landon Miller, Camron Alderman, Mason Hicks, Landon Pope, Damian Clark, Coach Travis Pope Front (From Left): Orlando McLaughlin, Dontavius Smith, Michael Sessoms, Makai Owens, Daryn Darden, Connor Tatum, Jaysha Rich, Juan Parker, Patrick Stinnet

