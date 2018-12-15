Midway Middle boys stay unbeaten

The Midway Middle School boys basketball team continued their winning ways on Thursday when they traveled to take on Sampson Middle. The Raiders opened up a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back en route to the 41-24 victory to remain unbeaten.

In the first quarter of play, Midway tripled up hosting Sampson as the Raiders emerged with a 15-5 lead. The scoring in the second quarter remained a little more balanced as Midway only outscored the Dark Horses 8-7 to take a 23-12 lead at the halftime break.

When play resumed in the third quarter, it was much of the same. Again, the quarter was an even affair that saw the Raiders slightly edge out the Dark Horses in scoring for the quarter. Midway tallied nine points while Sampson added eight to make the game total 32-20.

Midway ended up winning all four quarters, taking the fourth quarter 9-4, in taking the overall win 41-24 to improve their season record.

After the game, Midway head coach Josh Bullard noted areas that he was please with while also mentioning areas that still need some work. He also touched on the physicality of the game, which he says his team was prepared for.

“Today’s game was physical. We knew it was going to be that way going in but I thought we matched it well,” Bullard began.

“Defensively we played good and we are in the process of playing good defense without fouling.”

“We did struggle from the line today, but it’s always good to get a win. There is still room for improvement but, hey, we are 7-0 going into the break — there is a lot to feel good about,” Bullard concluded.

Leading scorers for the Raiders were Israel Firstov-Cook with 16 points and Trey Gregory with 14.

Midway Middle is done for 2018 and will resume play on Jan 8 when they host Coats-Erwin Middle School. Sampson will be back in action when they host Union on Jan. 10.

Raiders at 7-0 with win over Sampson

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

