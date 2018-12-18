Union, Hobbton Middle earn split

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Union’s Katelyn C. gets up and over Hobbton’s J. Pearsall - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Ashawd Wynn drives through traffic for the basket. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent John Wilkes gets a look at the basket for a couple of his 12 points. -

The Union Middle School Spartans invaded the den of the Hobbton Middle School Wildcats on Thursday afternoon and came away with a split decision. Union’s girls defeated Hobbton 28-19 while the Hobbton boys came away with the 34-24 victory.

Girls

The Lady Spartans took off early, coming up with an 8-4 lead after the first quarter. In the second frame, the Lady Wildcats scored seven points against Union’s 10. This discrepancy in scoring provided an 18-11 lead for Union. Just as the half time buzzer sounded, one of Union’s players heaved a desperation shot from beyond midcourt, going through the hoop for the score.

After the break, the Lady Spartans found their groove and grew the score to a 26-15 lead after three quarters. Then, picking up two points in the fourth quarter against four for the Lady Wildcats brought about the final score of 28-19.

Union coach Toya Snead was proud of her team’s effort commenting, “We’re pushing hard this year and we’re making things happen.”

Boys

The boys game wasn’t as close as the final score would indicate. The Wildcats dominated the game until the fourth quarter when Hobbton coach Jackson Temple played his bench. The Wildcats had a 9-2 lead after the first quarter and had pushed the score to 19-7 at the break. In the third quarter, the Wildcats outscored the Spartans 7-3 for a 26-10 lead. With Hobbton’s smaller, younger players getting experience in the final frame, Union scored 14 points while the Wildcats scored eight to make the final score 34-24.

Before the game, Union’s coach commented his Spartans were struggling.

“We aren’t where we would like to be because of the problems we’ve had this fall.”

Over on the Hobbton side, the Wildcats were celebrating the victory.

“We rebounded much better tonight,” said Hobbton coach Temple. “We played better defense, but, we struggled shooting. We made up for that with defense. We proved we can win a defensive battle. I’m proud of our kids for continuing to push forward and getting better every day.”

For the Wildcats, John Wilkes led the scoring with 12 points. Colby Weeks added seven and Bennett Darden chipped in five.

Union’s T. Taylor had 14 points and D. McKoy had seven.

Both middle school and high school teams are idle next week as they have exam week. The middle schools will resume play Jan. 10 with Union at Sampson and Roseboro-Salemburg at Hobbton.

Lady Spartans earn win; Wildcats top Spartans

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

