Lady Raiders remain unbeaten

Concluding basketball play before the Christmas and New Year’s break, the Midway Lady Raiders opened up conference play on Friday night when they hosted Spring Creek. It was just another night at the office for the Lady Raiders as they posted an impressive 59-13 victory over the Lady Gators.

Midway came out connecting on all cylinders. Using a stingy defense, the Lady Raiders converted turnovers into easy layups as Midway ran out to a 10-0 lead.

Spring Creek failed to score a single basket in the first quarter and only converted a single free throw in scoring one point throughout the opening frame. Couple that with Midway continuing to force turnovers, things were looking rather grim for the Lady Gators as Midway led 21-1 at the conclusion of the first quarter.

With Midway toggling their lineups throughout the duration of the second quarter, the Lady Raiders didn’t score at quite the pace they did in the first quarter. Still, though, their defense didn’t wane. Spring Creek continued to struggle offensively and finally scored their first bucket of the game with 2:20 left in the first half.

The Lady Gators found a quick spurt to end the half but still trailed at 30-8.

As the final score indicated, the second half mirrored the first in many ways. Spring Creek continued to struggle on offense while Midway forced the issue. The Lady Raider lead reached 48-11 at the end of the third quarter.

With the game entering the running-clock mercy-rule in the final quarter, time quickly melted away, solidifying Midway’s victory and maintaining their undefeated streak.

After the game, Midway coach Allen McLamb spoke of his satisfaction with his teams win.

“Anytime we win in conference it’s a good thing,” McLamb began.

“We’re getting better. We mixed some things up a little with our lineup tonight so we looked better at times than we did at others. We look our best when we move the ball and a little sloppy when we don’t, so that’s some things we’ll work on during break. But overall we’re happy. We enter exam week and the Christmas break undefeated. Now we’ll prepare for Clinton.”

Leading Midway was J.J. Sankey with 12 points and Alyssa Wrench and Jenna Pope each with 11. Kris McKoy contributed six and Erin Barefoot and Sydney Williams were close behind with four each.

With the win, Midway is now 11-0 overall and 1-0 in the East Central Conference. They will be back in action on Jan 4 with a road trip to Clinton.

