Local teams participate in holiday hoops

The Lakewood and Clinton girls and boys basketball teams will be participating in the Cumberland County Holiday Classic which runs this Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 20-22. The tournament is divided into two eight-team brackets that span across four high schools. Game times for Thursday have been preset, but Friday and Saturday’s games will vary depending on results game to game.

Thursday, Dec. 20

First off, Clinton will be getting things started right off the bat. The Dark Horse boys will be in the Ike Walker Sr. Bracket at Seventy First High School, where they are in the early afternoon game at 4 p.m. against Westover.

The Lakewood girls will also be participating in the early afternoon game, also kicking off at 4 p.m. The Lady Leopards will be facing Gray’s Creek in the Gene Arrington Bracket at E.E. Smith High School.

For the Clinton girls, the Lady Dark Horses will be in the Tom Jackson Bracket at Douglas Byrd High School. They will be in the nightcap, slated for 8:30 p.m. against Pine Forest.

Finally, The Lakewood boys will also be in the nightcap in the Len Maness Bracket at Terry Sanford High School. The Leopards will face Terry Sanford which is slated for an 8:30 p.m. start.

The brackets will remain at the host high schools mentioned above until Saturday, Dec. 22, when all championship games will be played at Capel Arena on the campus of Fayetteville State University. The consolation games for each bracket will still be held at the host schools.

Kenny Bass Holiday Classic

In other Holiday Hoops action, Hobbton High School is gearing up to host the third annual Kenny Bass Holiday Classic set for Dec. 27 and 28. The basketball event will be held inside Hobbton’s gymnasium and is set to feature both a boys and girls tournament. The four schools that will be competing are Hobbton, Union, Heide Trask and Wilmington Christian Academy.

The bracket is as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 27

Girls: Wilmington Christian vs Trask at 3 p.m.

Girls: Union vs Hobbton at 4:30 p.m.

Boys: Wilmington Christian vs Heide Trask at 6 p.m.

Boys: Union vs Hobbton at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

Girls Consolation Game at 3 p.m.

Boys Consolation Game at 4:30 p.m.

Girls Championship game at 6 p.m.

Boys Championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Midway and Harrells will not be participating in any tournaments over the Christmas Break.

Clinton, Lakewood play in Cumberland; Hobbton to host Kenny Bass

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

