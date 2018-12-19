James Kenan tops Clinton

Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Carson Ellis pulls up from beyond the arc during Friday’s game. - Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Jalen Owens brings the ball up the court during Friday’s game. -

It was an unfortunate night for the Dark Horses Men’s Basketball team as they were on the losing end against James Kenan on Friday night, kicking off conference play. After battling hard, all night Clinton just wasn’t able to bounce back after trailing big early, falling at home 77-66.

Getting behind early is the tale of how Clinton wasn’t able to clutch out their opening conference game. Whether they underestimated the Tigers or just didn’t come out ready to play, James Kenan jumped all over the Dark Horses.

Opening up the game with a physical and tight press defense, the Tigers had Clinton rattled. Causing one turnover after another, James Kenan got off to a 14-0 run that was finally stopped thanks to fouls and free throws. However, the Tigers didn’t let up, pouring the pressure on again and continuing to cause the same problems.

By the end of the first quarter, the Horses were allowed only five points and were trailing big at 22-5. It was a nonstop uphill battle from there and they were never able to close the gap.

“I just have to say that these guys fought hard tonight. They could’ve held their heads down and just quit, but they kept fighting,” Clinton coach Ron Davis said. “This was our first time playing in front of a full gym with such a lively crowd. I think we were a bit nervous.”

Whether it was nerves or not, once Clinton started to settle down a bit it was made into an interesting game. After being so far behind the Dark Horses cut the lead to 12 points by halftime, making the score 37-25.

Clinton even cut the lead to as low as 10 points in the fourth quarter, but the Horses never got closer than that and no matter as James Kenan would always find a way to push the lead back up.

“I thought we had a good chance to come back, once we calmed down we were fine but we’ve still got a lot to work on,” Davis said. “We have to work on our defense especially since that’s what we’re all about and build on being more physical ourselves. It’s still early and after we’ve played a lot of games this week we’ll rest up and head back to the lab.”

Cameron Lawson did the brunt of the home teams scoring with 23 points on the night. Desmond Rayner and Carson Ellis were part of his help, both ending the night with eight. Jalen Owens was the last of the leading scorers, he finished with seven.

With the loss, the Dark Horses start the East Central Conference 0-1 and fall to 5-4 on the season. They take to road on Thursday for the Cumberland County Holiday Classic, playing at Seventy First High School, where they’ll shoot it out with Westover. Game time is set for 4 p.m.

Clinton’s Carson Ellis pulls up from beyond the arc during Friday’s game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_CHS-Carson-Ellis-1.jpg Clinton’s Carson Ellis pulls up from beyond the arc during Friday’s game. Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Jalen Owens brings the ball up the court during Friday’s game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_CHS-Jalen-Owens-1.jpg Clinton’s Jalen Owens brings the ball up the court during Friday’s game. Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent

Horses unable to overcome slow start, fall 77-66

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

