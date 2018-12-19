Lady Horses win conference opener

Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Nakeviah Evans scans the floor as she makes a move on a defender during Friday’s conference win. - Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams drives to the basket during Friday’s conference win. -

It was a night of split outcomes on the Clinton court Friday night, with conference action finally gearing up. With a win and a loss against the James Kenan Tigers, the Lady Horses found themselves in the win column, 66-49.

It was a straightforward game of one team being better than and outplaying the other. For the home team, the Lady Horses were just simply that better team. Clinton was in control from the opening minutes on both ends of the court. Their offense really shined as it continues to become more polished game after game.

It was due largely to how well they moved the ball and with consistent play from their roles players again. Jaida Fashion had a strong night with seven points off the bench and provided some quality minutes. Along with Clinton’s two standout players, Ashlyn Williams and Isa Banks, who were both on fire.

The Lady Tigers couldn’t do much to stop either of them as Banks put up 17 points, doing most of her damage in the first half. Williams, however, was smoking all night and ended another game with huge numbers – 34 to be exact. With 12 of those coming from the free throw line as she got there basically at will.

The Lady Horses offense also easily outscored James Kenan in the first and third quarter by eight and 14 points which helped build the separation. Add in strong defense that never allowed 12 points scored over the first the quarters and it was an all Horses affair.

“This was a good first conference win against a tough rival school,” Chris Owens, Clinton head coach, said. “I thought we shared the ball really well tonight which really made it easier on our offense.”

“Our defense was key tonight as well as our press really gave them a lot of problems,” Owens continued. “Our role players are steadily coming along and I’m just very pleased with how the girls played.”

As for role players, Nakeviah Evans and Montavia Monroe were the two remaining contributing scorers. They each ended with four points to round out the scoring.

With the first conference match wrapped up, the Lady Dark Horses find themselves at a 1-0 start. After beating the Tigers they go 7-2 overall and will be on the road for Christmas tournament action starting Thursday.

Taking part in the Cumberland County Holiday Classic at Douglas Byrd, the Lady Horses’ first matchup is against Pine Forest at 8:30 p.m.

Clinton's Nakeviah Evans scans the floor as she makes a move on a defender during Friday's conference win.
Clinton's Ashlyn Williams drives to the basket during Friday's conference win.

Clinton downs James Kenan, 66-49

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

