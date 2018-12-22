County teams endure losses in Holiday Tournament

- - File Photo | Sampson Independent Lakewood Leopard attempts jump shot in previous game. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Kiarye Bailey battles for the ball in a previous game. - -

The Lakewood men’s and women’s basketball programs were in action on Thursday, participating in the Cumberland County Holiday Classic. The Lady Leopards competed against the Gray’s Creek High School Lady Bears, who entered Thursday’s contest at 0-8 for the season. In a tight battle, Gray’s Creek shook off their winless record by defeating Lakewood, 39-35, in the opening salvo of the Holiday Classic.

Lakewood and Gray’s Creek’s volley led to the the lead swinging back and forth in the first quarter, with no team exceeding a three point lead. Eventually, though, the Lady Leopards came out ahead, edging out the Lady Bears for a 12-9 lead after quarter number one.

Having combined for 21 points in the first quarter, the offensive production slowed as scoring would be hard to come by during the second frame. Lakewood held a tiny lead throughout the second quarter, but could not put Gray’s Creek away, which would prove costly in hindsight.

The Lady Leopards took their small two point advantage over the Lady Bears to halftime.

Coming out of the break, Gray’s Creek finally took their first lead of the game at 18-17. The Lady Leopards would respond, however, eventually going on to reclaim a four point lead. By the end of quarter number three, though, Lakewood’s lead had been whittled down to a 27-27 deadlock heading into the fourth quarter.

Lakewood and Gray’s Creek exchanged the lead three times throughout the final period with the Lady Bears claiming a 37-35 final minute lead that proved to be fatal for the Lady Leopards.

Gray’s Creek went on to close the game out on 5-0 run, securing the 39-35 victory in their opening game of the Cumberland County Holiday Classic. This win would also give the Lady Bears their first win of the young season.

India Dixon was Lakewood’s leading scorer, with 12 and Rilya Mitchell contributed eight points. Rebounding for the Lady Leopards was led by Adia Edwards, who had five.

With the loss, Lakewood drops to 1-6 on the season, but would have another opportunity when they took on Triton High Schoolon Friday, in the second round of the tournament. Game time was set for 4 p.m.

Lakewood men’s basketball also participated in the tournament, taking on Terry Sanford in the night cap at Terry Sanford High School. Unfortunately for the Leopards, they took yet another tough loss, falling to the Bulldogs 63-12. Following the Lady Leopard’s game against Triton on Friday, the guys team will also face off against Triton, who are 4-4, on the season.

The Clinton Dark Horses men’s and women’s teams were also in action in the tournament. The boys took on Westover in the early afternoon contest where they endured a big loss, 75-23.

The Lady Horses also suffered a loss in their game against Pine Forest, 61-55.

The Clinton girls were back in action on Friday against Southern Lee while the boys took on Cape Fear

Clinton boys and girls basketball, Lakewood succumb in Cumberland County Holiday Classic

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

