Hobbton to memorialize Bass

Hobbton High School is set to host the Kenny Bass Holiday Classic basketball tournament next Thursday and Friday. In doing so, the school will also be honoring former coach Kenny Bass in renaming the basketball court in his name, where “Kenny Bass Court” will be unveiled in the school’s gymnasium.

Bass coached the basketball team at Hobbton from 1976-1994. During his time at the helm of the Wildcats, he amassed a total of 260 wins, which compiled him three Regular Season Conference Championships, five Conference Tournament Championships, four State Regional Championship appearances and a 2A State Championship in 1984.

The announcement to name the court after coach Bass was made public back in September during a football game at which time the former coach was presented a plaque bearing the honor.

“Thank you for the lives you touched, the example you set, and for giving so much back to this school and community,” the plaque read.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place Thursday, Dec. 20 prior to the start of the Hobbton versus Union boys basketball game. That game is the final of the games to be played on Thursday, slated for a start time of around 7 p.m.

This is the third year of the Kenny Bass Holiday Classic and will feature a two-day tournament with four participating schools.

The four schools that will be competing in this year’s edition are Hobbton, Union, Heide Trask and Wilmington Christian Academy.

The bracket is as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 27

Girls: Wilmington Christian vs Trask at 3 p.m.

Girls: Union vs Hobbton at 4:30 p.m.

Boys: Wilmington Christian vs Heide Trask at 6 p.m.

Boys: Union vs Hobbton at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 28

Girls Consolation Game at 3 p.m.

Boys Consolation Game at 4:30 p.m.

Girls Championship game at 6 p.m.

Boys Championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Be sure to see next weekends edition for full coverage of the ceremony as well as games from the tournament!

