Clinton teams wrap up CCS Classic

The Clinton High School boy’s and girl’s basketball teams participated in the Cumberland County Holiday Classic over the weekend, looking to take home some championship hardware and add to their resumes. While the teams didn’t win top honors, they did pick up some wins to boost their overall records.

Girls

On Thursday, the Lady Dark Horses kicked off first round action against Pine Forest in the night cap. The game’s boxscore shows a swing of momentum for both teams as the two teams battled to the end. In the end, the Lady Trojans took the 61-55 victory.

In the first quarter, Pine Forest took a slim advantage at 16-13 as play transitioned to the second quarter when the game took a turn. Clinton was limited in scoring in the second quarter as the Lady Dark Horses on managed seven points. The Lady Trojans, though, doubled them up in scoring 14 to take a 30-20 lead at the break.

In the second half, Clinton came surging back. The Lady Dark Horses flipped the script, outscoring Pine Forest 20-11 to get back into contention at 41-40.

The fourth quarter, though, saw the Lady Trojans fend off the comeback effort as Pine Forest took home the 61-55.

Pine Forest also went on to win the championship of the bracket.

In the second round on Friday, Clinton took on Southern Lee where the Lady Dark Horses took a big 57-32 victory.

Then on Saturday, Clinton concluded play with another victory against Douglas Byrd, winning 70-50.

With the two wins and the one loss, the Lady Dark Horses are now 9-3 on the season. They will enjoy a week off before returning to action on Jan. 2 when they host Lakewood.

Boys

For the Dark Horse boys, they got off to a rocky start when they took on Westover in the early afternoon game on Thursday. Clinton was dealt a big blow in losing 75-23.

On Friday, the Dark Horses were a little more productive on Friday when they squared off against Cape Fear. Unfortunately Clinton, the Dark Horses were handed their fourth straight loss, losing 71-59.

In the final round on Saturday, Clinton got things back on the right track by defeating South View 74-63 to end 2018 on a positive note.

With the two losses and one win, Clinton is 6-6 on the season and will also enjoy a week off before kicking things off in 2019 with a Jan. 2 game against Lakewood.

Lady Horses get two wins; boys pick up one win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

