Lakewood basketball shut out

The Lakewood Basketball teams completed play in the 2018 Cumberland County Holiday Classic over the weekend. The large tournament spanned three days across several high schools. Unfortunately for Lakewood, both girls and boys teams were winless in the tournament and were eliminated during play on Friday.

Girls

After suffering a close loss at the hands of Gray’s Creek on Thursday, the Lady Leopards dueled with Triton on Friday. Once again, a close, low score was the outcome with Lakewood suffering a 44-34 loss at the hands of the Lady Hawks.

With the tournament now completed, the Lady Leopards have concluded play for 2018. They will now enjoy a week off before getting back to the grind on Jan. 2 when they face off against Clinton in a rematch from a couple weeks ago. In that game, the Lady Dark Horses bested Lakewood 46-35.

Entering 2019, the Lady Leopards stand at 1-7 overall and will seeking a turnaround with the beginning of Carolina 1A Conference play looming.

Boys

For the Boys, the Leopards remain winless on the season after enduring two tough losses in the Christmas Tournament. Lakewood also tangled with Triton on Friday afternoon where the Leopards were possibly the most competitive early on that they possibly have been all season.

After one quarter of play, the Leopards led 12-10 before a big turnaround came in the second quarter in favor of Triton. The Hawks completely flipped the script in the second quarter, outscoring Lakewood 21-6 to take a 31-18 lead at the break.

Although Triton added to their lead in the third quarter, the game was still a respectable 44-24 deficit.

Once again, though, the Leopards were overwhelmed in the fourth quarter as Triton nearly doubled up Lakewood to claim a 65-39 win.

As with the girls, the Leopards will have the week off before revisiting Clinton on Jan. 2 for a rematch with the Dark Horses.

Entering the new year, Lakewood sits at 0-8 as they too look for a turnaround to start Carolina 1A Conference play.

Leopard teams winless at CCS Holiday Classic

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

