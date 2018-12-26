Hobbton Track standouts compete in Holiday Invitational

Courtesy Photos | Sampson Independent Xavier McLamb and India Alston pose for photos at the at NC Runners Holiday Invitational. - Courtesy Photos | Sampson Independent Lakelyn Bass competing in the Pole Vault at the at NC Runners Holiday Invitational. - Courtesy Photos | Sampson Independent Xavier McLamb rounds the the turn at the at NC Runners Holiday Invitational. -

Members of the Hobbton High School track program recently competed in the North Carolina Runners Holiday Invitational and fared pretty well against elite competition.

Lakelyn Bass, Xavier McLamb, and India Alston all competed in the events held in Winston-Salem that featured several athletes ranked No. 1 in the nation in their individual events.

Lakelyn Bass competed in the long jump and pole vault. She finished in second place in the pole vault against all-state qualifications with a mark of 11-3 and is currently ranked first in the state in the 1A Class.

Xavier McLamb competed in both the mile and two-mile and ran indoor track personal records for both, running a time of 5:01 in the 1600 and a time of 10:57 in the 3200.

India Alston competed in the 300m and 500m and ran a personal best of 46.6 in the 300m.

India Alston, Xavier McLamb, Lakelyn Bass perform well at indoor events

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

