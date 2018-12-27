Spell named National Coach of Year

Courtesy Photos|WRAL Clinton’s Peter Darden as shown during the WRAL Extra Effort Award segment. - Courtesy Photos|WRAL Brad Spell is interviewed by High School OT after winning the 2A State Soccer Championship. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Brad Spell - File Photo | Sampson Independent Brad Spell receives a congratulatory embrace after Clinton captures the 2A State Soccer Championship. - -

When it comes to the catchphrase “Dark Horse Pride,” few embody its meaning more than Clinton soccer head coach Brad Spell. From humbly starting the program to winning a championship, he’s brought much to the community.

His most recent accomplishment may perhaps be the greatest one yet: winning the first ever Soccer State Championship in Sampson County. Not just that, this recent season was full of historical firsts for the Clinton doccer program, from beating the cursed fourth round, then reaching and winning the Regional Championship and Parker Norris setting a new goal scoring record.

When reflecting over all that happened in a single season, despite all he’s done, Spell said it’s his kids that need most of the credit. As their work ethic throughout the year is what made all the difference, the coach said.

“All I can say is that I am super blessed with everything that has happened, but it’s these kids that deserve the credit,” Spell said. “These guys were hungry all year, even during the summer workouts. From the very beginning you could look at them and tell there was something different.”

“No matter what happened these guys kept the faith and always believed in one another. They worked hard all year round and rarely did they need to refocus. I’m just truly happy for them because they really earned it,” Spell added.

All that may be true, but what they’ve garnered wouldn’t likely have been possible without Spell’s many years of experience and guidance, though he’d never agree and would shift all the glory to his kids. That in itself is understandable when players like Peter Darden win the WRAL Extra Effort Award, along with Norris being nominated for the High School OT Men’s Soccer Player of the Year.

While his players have acquired many prestigious awards, Spell’s contributions and efforts have not gone unnoticed. Thanks to his own hard work he’s earned many awards of his own. These included the Sampson County Coach of the Year, East Central Conference Coach of the Year, Regional and State 2A Coach of the Year, Mid-Atlantic Coach of the Year, and the Fayetteville Observer’s Prep-910 Coach of the Year.

Not to mention he hasn’t even received his biggest honor yet when he heads to Chicago, Ill. on Jan. 11, where he will be given the National High School Soccer Coach of the Year award.

“I’ll never forget when I got the phone call about the National Coach of the Year. I was sitting in the living room with my dad watching some football when I got it,” Spell said. “At first I thought it was a prank, but winning it along with everything else is a huge honor and the thought of getting it all never crossed my mind.”

Even when reflecting on his coaching achievements, Spell continued to express his humbleness. Despite all the awards he has gotten, it’s the community Spell was happier for more so than himself.

“I’m just happy for the community, they are another one of the many small pieces that have made this possible. They’ve helped the kids out a lot, allowing them to play all year round with things like travel ball,” Spell remarked.

“It’s also thanks to everyone’s contributions that this program has grown to be elite just like I’ve always wanted it to be,” he continued.

“The reception that we’ve received from the community has just been overwhelmingly positive. Everyone continues to give us high praises and we are just so thankful for all they’ve done. For us it’s always been about the journey and people in the community have been with us every step of the way,” Spell added.

Spell didn’t stop there, either, further expressing his gratitude and sharing his thoughts on the next season.

“Again I’m just grateful for these kids for helping make the program what I always knew it could be. To my coaching staff also, they were and have always been a huge part our success. It’s been nothing less than a true combined Dark Horses effort,” Spell commented.

“While lots of great things happened this year and I’m thankful, it’s behind us. Now it’s time to get ready to get back to work,” Spell said. “We’ll have a lot to prove next season but I expect us to be highly competitive again and make another run.”

With all the awards earned, thanks given, and praises being sung, Spell never forgot to give out the most important thank you. In his final words shouting out to the man upstairs who makes all things happen.

“Everything this season is because of the Good Lord above. He and only He makes great things possible, all glory goes to Him,” Spell concluded.

Accolades pour in, as Darden nets ‘Extra Effort’ award

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

