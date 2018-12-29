Hobbton honors Bass legacy

Hobbton High School hosted the third annual Kenny Bass Holiday Classic basketball tournament this past week. In doing so, the school also used this opportunity to pay homage to one of its former coaches. On Thursday night, prior to the start of the Union versus Hobbton basketball game, the Hobbton Athletics Department unveiled that the basketball court would undergo a name change and was dedicated to former Coach Kenny Bass.
Bass, who coached basketball at Hobbton for 18 years (1976-1994), won a State 2A Championship in 1984. Along with that accomplishment, he amassed a total of 260 wins, which garnered him three Regular Season Conference Championships, five Conference Tournament Championships, and four State Regional Championship appearances.
In his remarks before a packed gymnasium that saw the unveiling of the new Kenny Bass Court, Bass thanked the community, his former players, retired football coach Al Britt, and retired baseball coach Jimmy Byrd. He told the crowd that he credited his wife for raising his two children while he was helping to raise a lot of others.
The Union versus Hobbton basketball game in the nightcap of Thursday’s first round game in the tournament marked the very first game to be played on the new Kenny Bass Court. Union took the victory, 78-47.
The remaining games were held Friday.
Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]