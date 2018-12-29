Lady Spartans topple Hobbton

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Alexus Bustamante goes up the lane for two of her six points in the Lady Wildcats’ loss to Union. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Union’s LaTyra English gets two of her game-high 16 points in the Spartan win over the Lady Wildcats. -

Hobbton and Union battled it out among the local teams in the Kenny Bass Classic on Thursday, with the girls squaring off in the second game of the day. This game was all Union as the Lady Spartans posted a solid win to march into the championship game against Trask with a 37-11 victory.

After a 5-2 start in the first quarter, the Lady Spartans finally established their footing. Union outscored the Lady Wildcats 18-5 in the second quarter, crucially swinging the game into their favor in taking a 23-7 lead into the break.

In the third frame, the scoring mirrored that of the first quarter as offensive production was minimal. The teams combined for just 11 total points in the quarter as the Lady Spartans outscored the Lady Wildcats 7-4 for a 30-11 lead.

Hobbton didn’t score any points in the final frame while Union picked tallied seven more for the final, 37-11.

The big difference down the stretch was three-point shots.

Union was sinking them while the Wildcats were just unable to connect. In the first half, Union had 9 points off three-balls with Justice Johnson, LaTyra English and Amaya Jackson each draining one from long range.

English led the scoring with 16 points.

For the Lady Wildcats, Alexus Bustamante had six.

“I’m proud of the girls,” commented Hobbton coach Jose Garcia. “Each and every game we are showing growth. My hat’s off to the Union program. They gave us a chance to show what we need to show case. We are showing growth every time we get on the court.”

“Overall I want to congratulate Hobbton on a hard fought game,” commented Union coach Bryant Register.

“Coach Garcia is doing a great job. We are happy to get a win (Thursday) to advance to the championship game (Friday) night against Trask. I thought it was a scrappy game. Both teams competed at a high level, but we made numerous mistakes. I told our girls we did not play our best tonight, but we still found a way to win. That says a lot about a team when you are not on your ‘A’ game but still find a way to win. It’s always tough here at Hobbton. Coach Garcia has them heading in the right direction,” Register concluded.

With the win, Union was set to take on Trask in the championship game. Hobbton was in action against Wilmington Christian in the consolation game. A full rundown from those games will be featured in Tuesday’s edition.

Union, Trask face off in championship game

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

