Spartans take down Wildcats

In the nightcap of the opening day of the Kenny Bass Holiday Classic, cross-county rivals Union and Hobbton squared off for the first time this season. For round one, Union proved too much for Hobbton in getting a 78-47 win over the Wildcats.

In the first quarter, Union nearly doubled the score on the Wildcats in taking a 25-13 lead.

The Spartans opened up the lead a bit in the second quarter with a 42-25 effort going into the break.

Hobbton was battling, but Union’s full-court pressure caused the Wildcats problems regularly which lead to a 17-point effort in the third quarter for a 59-42 lead. Hobbton, though, picked up their game and in the third and countered with 17 points as well.

The final quarter, though, was all Union as they picked up 19 points while the Wildcats could only manage to get five which set the final margin at 78-47.

Leading the scoring for Union was Cole Bass with 23 points, including four 3-pointers.

Patrick Shepard had 18 points as well as three steals. Javion Vann had 12 points and four assists and Matthew Balance had eight points, nine rebounds, and three blocks.

Over on the other bench, Kendrick Beatty had eight points, five assists, and four steals.

D.J. Robinson had 15 points and Daniel Britt had 12 for the Wildcats.

Union coach Brad Bass credited his defense in helping get the win.

“Our defensive efforts created a lot of turnovers and easy scoring opportunities. Everyone contributed to this win and we look forward to competing in the championship game,” Bass commented.

The Wildcats were to play Trask on Friday afternoon in the consolation round. Union met up with Wilmington Christian Academy in the nightcap for the championship. A full rundown from both games will be featured in Tuesday’s edition.

Union knocks off Kenny Bass tourney hosts

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

