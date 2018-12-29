Kenny Bass: Trask girls, WCA boys advance

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Trask’s Anisa Lewis gets two of her 24 points with a layup in the Lady Titans win over Wilmington Christian Academy on Thursday. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Wilmington Christian’s Zach Burk gets two of his points in the Patriots win over Trask. -

Hobbton High School was the site of the opening rounds of the Kenny Bass Holiday Classic on Thursday night. Wilmington Christian, Heide Trask, Union and Hobbton are the four participants in this year’s Holiday Tournament. In the first game of the afternoon, the Lady Titans from Trask squared off against the Lady Patriots from Wilmington Christian to kick off the action.

Girls

Heide Trask dominated Wilmington Christian pretty much from start to finish in winning 60-35. The Lady Titans jumped out to a commanding lead in the first quarter, capitalizing on a 19-2 run. The Lady Patriots got cranked up in the second half scoring 15 points against Trask’s 12, but Trask still took a 31-17 lead into the break.

In the second half, the Lady Titans got back on track, winning the quarter by outscoring Wilmington Christian 16-10 for a 47-27 lead headed to the final quarter.

In the final quarter, Trask again extended their lead with a 13 point effort while the Patriots managed just eight for the 60-35 final.

Leading the scoring for the Lady Titans was Anisa Lewis with 24 and Angel Boykin with 12.

Trask head coach Beth Batchelor explained her pride in the postgame.

“I’m proud of the team and proud of the way they played tonight. Coming off a holiday can be tough but straight out of the gate they went hard and played solid defense which led to offensive opportunities.”

Boys

On the boys side featuring the out-of-town schools, Wilmington Christian put in a solid effort and dominated Trask, getting into the title game with a 63-44 win over the Titans.

Wilmington Christian led the whole game and raced out of the gate with a 17-8 run in the first quarter.

Trask came alive in the second quarter, outscoring Wilmington 15-13 but the Patriots still held a firm 30-23 lead.

In the third frame, the Patriots earned back the differential from the second quarter, outscoring the Titans 16-13 for a 46-36 lead headed to the final quarter.

Wilmington Christian upheld the pressure for the final quarter to get into the championship round with a 64-44 win.

Scoring for Wilmington was Zack Burk with 14 points, Luke Davenport with 13 and Derek Poe with 12.

Resuming action on Friday, the Lady Patriots were set to square off against Hobbton in the consolation game. Trask was set to face Union for the Championship.

For the boys, Hobbton was to face Trask in the consolation game while Union and Wilmington Christian were to set to duel in the nightcap’s championship game.

A full rundown from Friday’s games will be featured in Tuesday’s edition.

