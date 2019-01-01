Union captures Kenny Bass crown

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Cole Bass goes airborne for two of his 19 points in Union’s win over Wilmington Christian Friday night. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Patrick Shepard gets two of his nine points in Union’s championship win in the Kenny Bass Holiday Classic at Hobbton Friday night. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent The Union Spartans, champions of the 2018 Kenny Bass Holiday Classic. -

In the nightcap of the championship round of the Kenny Bass Holiday Classic, the Union Spartans took home a big win over the Wilmington Christian Patriots, claiming the crown by the the final score of 70-49.

The Spartans jumped out to a strong lead, holding the Patriots scoreless until the final minute of the first quarter. Union had an 18-3 advantage after the first quarter of play.

They added to that lead in the second quarter, however, the Patriots got their game going scoring, 17 points in the second quarter. Regardless, the Patriots still trailed 39-20 at the half.

In the second half, Union kept the pressure on the Wilmington Christian, but the Patriots finally managed to outscore Union 16-15 in the third quarter, but still trailed by the score of 54-36. The final quarter scoring was pretty even with Union getting 16 points and Wilmington Christian adding 13 points to set the final tally of 70-49.

Union’s Jaevion Vann led all players with 21 points. Cole Bass was right behind with 19, Matthew Ballance had 10 and Patrick Shepard added nine.

For the Patriots, Derek Poe led his team with 11 points. Luke Davenport had 10, Jayden Johnson added nine and Bryce Bordeaux chipped in six.

“Once again defense set the tone, our half court defense,” said Union coach Brad Bass. “They’ve got great shooters and we held them in check for most of the game. Our offense is starting to click a little bit. We are starting become a better shooting team, taking better shots. I’m just tickled to death with these guys. We have several goals for this season and one was to win this tournament. I’m proud we have that one checked off the list. Now, it’s on to regular season conference. We are looking to build on this success,” Bass concluded.

“They were definitely bigger than we are,” commented Wilmington Christian coach Chris Staton. We shot the ball pretty well from the outside but I think we were little out matched tonight.”

“They crashed the boards hard, they moved it well, they took care of the ball so I think Union deserved this. They played hard. But, I’m really proud of my guys for how we played last night. I think we also grew in how we played tonight even though we didn’t come out with a win, we made some good things happen on offense. We scratched and we clawed throughout the game,” Staton concluded.

With two wins in the tournament, Union improves to 2-4 overall. The Spartans, who were winless coming into the tournament, have won two straight as they are now set to begin Carolina 1A Conference play on a positive note. They will host Rosewood Friday night in kicking off conference play.

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

