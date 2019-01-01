Wilmington Christian overpowers Hobbton

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Kameron Stocks heads for the basket around Wilmington Christian’s Kyra Rickard. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Rylan Carter puts pressure on a Wilmington Christian player. -

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats played the Wilmington Christian Academy Lady Patriots Saturday the consolation game in the loser’s bracket of the Kenny Bass Basketball Classic. This game was all Wilmington Christian as the Lady Wildcats came up short in the 50-16 loss.

The Lady Patriots sported a 17-6 run in the first quarter and tacked on another nine more in the second quarter. Hobbton, meanwhile, struggled as the Lady Wildcats only managed two points for a 26-8 score at the halftime break.

In the third quarter, Wilmington Christian picked up 13 more points against just six for Hobbton to make it 39-14. In the final frame, it was much of the same as the Lady Patriots continued pouring it on, scoring 11 more points while the Lady Wildcats mustered just two.

The Lady Patriots have some great players that are capable from long range. Caroline Leggett had six 3-point baskets with a total of 27 points in the game. Kyra Rickard had nine points and Sydney Davenport added eight. The Lady Patriots also did a solid job rebounding on both ends of the court.

“I’m really proud of the team today,” commented Wilmington Christian coach Monty Kaufman. “They were tough. It was not an easy game, it was not for princesses and it was tough. They played hard and worked for every shot and worked for every ball. They played as a team. That’s what we emphasized going into the game. I was pretty proud of them.”

With the loss, Hobbton falls to 0-7 overall and has concluded non-conference play.

The Lady Wildcats will now have a week off before being back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 8, when they host Princeton to kick off action in Carolina 1A Conference play.

Lady Wildcats fall 50-16 in tourney consolation game

David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

