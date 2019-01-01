Trask pulls away from Hobbton

David Johnson | Sampson Independent D.J. Robinson hits for two points from the lane. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Jaelyn Holiday goes up for two of his 18 points over Henri Lambe in Friday’s game against Heide Trask. -

The Hobbton Wildcats men’s basketball team tangled with the Heide Trask Titans on Friday evening in the consolation game of the Kenny Bass Holiday Classic. Hobbton is improving with each passing game, but Trask stole the show in this one with the Titans getting the 92-56 win over the Wildcats.

In a fast paced game that started pretty evenly, Trask held just a 17-16 lead after the first quarter.

By halftime, though, the Titans had opened the game up with an offensive surge that yielded a 41-28 lead in favor of the visitors.

In the final two periods, the Titans continued to play their fast paced pressing game while the Wildcats struggled to keep up. After three quarters, the Titans had a 20-point advantage at 66-46. With a 26-point performance in the final frame, the Titans ran away from the Wildcats, who only managed to get 10 points in the quarter, for the 92-56 victory.

For the Titans, Will Berry had a game high scoring with 19 points. Henri Lambe had 18 points while Ivey Batts and Tay Anders added 10 points each.

For the Wildcats, Jaelyn Holliday had 18 points, Daniel Britt added 15, and D.J. Robinson had 11.

“We’re small so we know we have to try to press, trap and run up and down the floor,” commented Trask coach Rodney Orr. “That’s what we tried to do. It’s not always pretty, but that’s what we tried to do. Hobbton did a good job taking advantage of their size at times. They really hurt us some on the offensive boards and getting the ball inside. I thought Kendric’s (Faison) kids played really hard. I always enjoyed playing them.”

Being down four players because of injuries, Hobbton coach Kendric Faison commented, “Overall the kids came and played hard tonight. Minus four kids because of injuries, we had to play reserves to try and make sure everybody is healthy for conference play when we come back in January. We are going to take a break the rest of the holidays and come back hard when school starts back.”

With the loss, the Wildcats drop to 0-8 on the season. They have concluded non-conference play and will begin Carolina 1A Conference play against Princeton when action resumes. Hobbton will have this week off and will get back to it on Jan. 8.

After close first quarter, Titans rout Wildcats

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

