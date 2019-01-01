Lady Titans claim Bass title over Union

David Johnson | Sampson Independent The Heide Trask Lady Titans, champions of the Kenny Bass Holiday Classic. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent LaTyra English gets two of her six points in the Spartans’ loss to Heide Trask in the championship game of the Kenny Bass Holiday Classic. -

In the lady’s championship game of the Kenny Bass Holiday Classic, it was Union and Heide Trask tangling for all the marbles. It didn’t have the feel of a championship game as the contest was a low-scoring affair. When all was said and done, though, Trask finally came out ahead with a 30-21 effort to secure the crown.

Much like the final score indicated, the game was a slow starter with just a 3-2 score displayed on the scoreboard as Union lead after the first quarter.

Offensive production was lacking once again in the second quarter. The teams duked it out and at the half the score was tied at 8-8.

The third quarter saw the script get flipped, however, as Trask began to open up an advantage. The Lady Titans gained some separation, outscoring the Lady Spartans 11-5 for a 19-13 lead after three quarters of play.

Trask mirrored that performance in the final frame when the Lady Titans once again outscored Union with 11 points compared to just eight for the Lady Spartans.

Trask only had one player in double digits, Anisa Lewis, who had 19 of Trask’s 30 points. The other points were scattered among other players in two’s and three’s.

For Union, Justice Johnson had eight points while LaTyra English sank six and Amaya Jackson got five.

“Tonight was a hard fought win,” commented Trask coach Beth Batchelor. “The girls came out and played hard. Our baskets weren’t falling in the first half. It took until probably the fourth quarter to get stuff going. But, they made up for it defensively. I’m proud of the way they fought through and came out with the victory.”

Union coach Bryant Register commented, “First off I want to congratulate Coach Batchelor and the Lady Titans for winning a hard fought game.”

“I’m very proud of our team. I thought we battled all night long. I told them if they can play with the same intensity they played tonight, we’re going to be fine. We just made too many mistakes. I calculated in the locker room we had 11 missed foul shots and numerous layups. We just made mistakes you can’t have to beat a quality team like Task. I think this tournament, which is a great tournament, told us a lot abut our ball team. We’ll go back to work after the new year and get ready for Rosewood.”

With their one win, one loss effort in the tournament, Union now stands at 1-5 overall. The Lady Spartans will be back in action on Friday as they get Carolina 1A Conference play underway when they host Rosewood.

Trask emerges victorious in low-scoring battle

By David Johnson Sports Writer

