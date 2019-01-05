CHS hoops to aid food bank

The Clinton Dark Horses Athletic Deptartment, via an e-mail from Athletic Director Jeff Sawvel, announced that the Clinton basketball teams will be partnering up with the Christian Food Bank of Salemburg for a winter can drive.

Sawvel announced that for the home basketball games against Spring Creek on Friday, Jan. 11, and Wallace-Rose Hill on Tuesday, Jan. 22, fans bringing three canned goods or toiletries will receive a $2 discount on admission.

In addition, at each game students from the Performing Arts School will be dancing at halftime of both varsity games.