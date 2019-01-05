Clinton cruises past Lakewood

Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Isa Banks for Clinton faces off in a one-on-one as she scans the court. - Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Kiayre Bailey moves down the court during a fast break. -

With the holiday break finally over, winter sports were back in full swing for the Lady Horses of Clinton High on Wednesday. They tangled with a familiar rival in host the Lakewood Lady Leopards and found their way to a big win, 61-37.

This game was a close matchup turned one-sided affair by the Clinton. They didn’t do anything super fancy, the Lady Horses just played better all around basketball across the span of each quarter. Which is hard to believe something that simple led to such a big gap, considering the score was 9-8 after the first period.

It all started with the second quarter where Clinton began to open the game up and spread the gap on the scoreboard. It was largely thanks to their defense which cut the Lady Leopards scoring in half from the first quarter. Clinton allowed only four points the entire period and held Lakewood to just 12 points for the first half.

Not only did their defense tighten up but the offense begin to surge as well. Going on a scoring tear, the Lady Dark Horses put up 17 to push themselves ahead to a 14-point margin. Ashlyn Williams led the offensive boom with seven of her many points on the night. Clinton never looked back after this as they were on cruise control until the end.

Head coach Chris Owens expressed his satisfaction on his teams improvements and the win.

“This was another good win, which can be tough to get coming off of a holiday,” Owens said. “I thought we started out slow, but our defense began to pick it up as the game progressed and it really came through for us.”

“The girls just continue to get better and better, so are our younger players as well with them getting more playing time,” Owens added. “Lakewood is a tough team and we know they always come to play. But, I’m proud of the way we played and glad we got win, now it’s time to prepare for the conference against another county rival Midway.”

While it’s true the Leopards continued to fight until the final minute they just couldn’t catch up after getting behind so far. They found better offensive success in the second half but their defense couldn’t keep the Horses off the scoreboard. Clinton would outscore them by an 11 point margin 36-25 to end the game.

Williams continues to light up the stat sheet with points per game. Leading all scoring, she finished the night with 29 points. Isa Banks and Nakeviah Evans were the two remaining leading scorers. Banks ended with a solid 15 points while Evans, who continues to stay consistent, finished with six.

For the Leopards, senior and captain Kiarye Bailey did the brunt of Lakewood’s scoring, putting up 15.

With another loss the Lady Leopards fall to 1-9 on the season. They’ll kick off their conference play on Friday when they travel to face North Duplin.

As for the Horses they continue to roll and reach 10-2 on the season. They were back in action on Friday against county rival Midway to kick off play in the East Central 2A Conference. A run down from that game can be found in Tuesday’s edition.

Lady Horses earn 61-37 victory over Lady Leopards

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

