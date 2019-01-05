Rosewood wallops Union

In a previous game, Union’s LaTyra English goes up for a layup attempt. -

Union’s conference opener would send the Eagles of Rosewood High School flying into Rose Hill for a Friday night matchup against the Lady Spartans. Rosewood’s weapon of choice would be the full court press, which created easy turnovers en route to a 65-9 Union defeat.

The Lady Spartans scoring difficulties became apparent in the first quarter, being limited to only three points. Rosewood’s opening quarter performance couldn’t have been scripted better for the Eagles, who utilized the full court press to force Union into easy turnovers which were converted into easy layups. The 29-3 Rosewood lead at the end of one quarter proved durable, turning into a 51-5 Lady Eagles lead at the break.

Lady Spartans head coach Bryant Register mentioned the turnovers in his postgame remarks.

“We were rattled which led to too many turnovers,” Register said.

Union looked to the bench for the majority of the second half, while Rosewood for the most part stuck with their starters, but the offensive success for the Eagles became a little harder. While not finding the basket for the entire third quarter, the Lady Spartans only gave up nine points, leading to a 60-5 Rosewood lead.

The second half defensive effort by the Spartans continued into the final quarter. Monica Sellers’ rebound and score with three minutes left in the game would thaw the Union scoring drought, but in the end, Rosewood walked away with the 65-9 road victory over the Lady Spartans.

Register was pleased with his teams effort in the second half.

“I loved what I saw out of my team in the second half, but when you can’t score, you’re in trouble. It’s been our nemesis all year long. We’re going to keep practicing, but, we can’t keep getting rattled like we were tonight,”, Register concluded.

With the loss, Union drops to 1-6 on the year and 0-1 in Carolina 1A Conference play, while Rosewood gets above .500, rising to 5-4. The Lady Spartans will be back on the court against North Duplin on Tuesday. Game time is scheduled for 6:00pm.

