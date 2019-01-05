Spartans edged out by Eagles

In a previous game, Patrick Shepard gets two points on a layup attempt. -

Coming off two wins at the Kenny Bass Holiday Classic, the Union Spartans followed it up with a tangle against conference foe Rosewood on Friday night. The Eagles and Spartans put on a show for four quarters, as both teams battled for the lead, but it was Rosewood that pulled away in the final minute securing a 65-58 victory over Union.

Union, riding high off their Kenny Bass Holiday Classic title, continued their momentum into the opening minutes of this matchup. After taking a 10-5 lead, Rosewood needed to settle down, prompting Eagles head coach, Daniel Mitchell to ask for time out. His team did indeed settle, going on a 6-0 run before Patrick Shepard’s three ball in the closing seconds of the opening frame halted the Rosewood run. Union sported the 15-11 lead to end the first quarter.

Beginning with the second quarter, it became clear a game of runs was on hand. Following Union taking a 20-11 advantage in the first three minutes of quarter two, Rosewood stormed back, mounting a 10-run to to claim a 21-20 lead.

Back and forth the teams went before a blocking foul was called sending Cole Bass to the line giving the Spartans a two spot advantage to end the first half.

A tight game persisted into the third quarter.

The Spartans were nursing a 32-29 lead with 5:43 left on the clock in the third quarter. That lead bloomed to an 11 point advantage before Rosewood asked for a breather.

The timeout worked wonders. Rosewood rallied, making it a four point game heading into the final quarter. Union’s 42-38 edge would slowly evaporate, turning into just a two point lead with 5:44 remaining in regulation. Rosewood went on another run and took the upper hand at 52-47 forcing Union head coach Brad Bass to call timeout.

Immediately after the timeout, Jaevion Vann pulled up for the triple and connected to make it a one possession game once again.

Rosewood, though, would continue to have the advantage throughout the final minute, closing it out to take their second win of the season.

Vann led all Union scorers with 19 points. Cole Bass wasn’t far behind with 13 of his own.

With the loss, Union drops to 2-5 and 0-1 in conference play. The Spartans will have another opportunity against the Rebels of North Duplin on Tuesday. Game time is set for 7:30.

In a previous game, Patrick Shepard gets two points on a layup attempt.

