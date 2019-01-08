Dark Horses dominate at Midway

Midway’s Cameron Barefoot brings the ball upcourt, looking for a play. - Clinton’s Cameron Lawson goes up for two of his game-high 25 points. -

The Midway and Clinton boys basketball teams squared off in East Central Conference basketball action on Friday night, marking the Raiders’ first time back on the hardwood since before the Christmas break back on Dec. 14. Midway struggled to get things going in this outing as Clinton picked up their second win of the week, winning 79-61.

This game can be summed up simply as Clinton domination. The Dark Horses jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead before Carson Ellis scored to make it 7-0. Midway’s Jamar Autry attempted to rile up both his team and the Raider faithful with a thunderous dunk attempt, but the ball ricocheted off the mark.

Midway didn’t get their first basket until the 4:20 mark but the Raiders were still in contention, trailing just 7-2. Peter Darden converted a jumper to make it 9-2 and the quarter would come to a close with Clinton maintaining the seven point margin, 17-10.

With the action resuming in the second quarter, the Dark Horses went to work. First, Midway made a basket to bring it to within 17-12 but Clinton then went on a crucial 9-0 run to push the margin to 14 points at 26-12.

The Raiders, though, stayed calm and worked themselves back into contention at 30-25. That would be all she wrote, however, as Clinton countered with another 8-0 run to close the half with a 38-25 lead.

With play now in the second half, Clinton continued to gain separation and maintained the lead near 20 points. By the end of the third, the lead had grown to 63-48.

In the final period of play, the Dark Horses did indeed eclipse the 20-point margin where right much of the fourth quarter remained. As the game was winding down, though, Midway was able to make a small run and get the deficit down to the final tally of 79-61.

Cameron Lawson led Clinton with 25 points and Desmond Rayner had 21. Carson Ellis rounded out the Dark Horse scorers in double-digits with 10 points.

For Midway, Dalton Cannady, in his first game back this season since an injury in automobile accident during the preseason, led the Raiders with 18 points. Bryson Core had 13 points and Jamar Autry had 11.

With the win, Clinton improves to 8-6 overall and 1-1 in East Central Conference play. The Dark Horses are back in action on Tuesday with a trip to Goldsboro.

For Midway, the Raiders fall to 4-8 overall and 0-2 in East Central Conference. They too are in action on Tuesday with a road game at East Duplin.

Midway’s Cameron Barefoot brings the ball upcourt, looking for a play. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_MHS-Cameron-Barefoot.jpg Midway’s Cameron Barefoot brings the ball upcourt, looking for a play. Clinton’s Cameron Lawson goes up for two of his game-high 25 points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_CHS-Cameron-Lawson-.jpg Clinton’s Cameron Lawson goes up for two of his game-high 25 points.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

