Clinton snaps Midway’s streak

Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams makes a cut toward the basket for a layup attempt during Friday night’s game. - Midway’s J.J. Sankey comes up court scanning for an open player and looking to make a play. -

Back on the hardwood for the first time since Dec. 14, the Midway Lady Raiders took on rival Clinton in East Central 2A Conference action on Friday.

The Lady Dark Horses previously had the benefit of getting back to the grind with a win over Lakewood on Wednesday, but for Midway that wasn’t quite the case as the Lady Raiders had been dormant for a few days shy of a month. How would things transpire for these two solid basketball teams? The answer: after a game heavily influenced by officiating, the Lady Dark Horses put an end to Midway’s unbeaten streak with a 71-67 victory.

Friday night’s matchup was a game that was nip and tuck from wire to wire and was defined by momentum swings. It will also be remembered for an abundance of foul calls, particularly against Midway, as the foul disparity reached 9-1 at one point in the first half.

Give Clinton their due, though. The Lady Dark Horses capitalized on the Lady Raiders turnover issues and inability to put the ball in the basket early.

Midway started out with a quick 4-0 lead after a Jenna Pope basket and a steal and easy layup from J.J Sankey. Clinton fired right back, though, connecting on a three-ball to make it 4-3. Sankey responded with a three-pointer of her own to make it 7-3 but things were about to turn ugly for the Lady Raiders and glorious for the Lady Dark Horses.

Stretching for right much of the remainder of the first quarter, Clinton mounted a furious 17-0 rally that turned their deficit into a 20-7 advantage. Highlighting the Lady Horses run was a pair of “and-1” opportunities for Ashlyn Williams, the first of which gave Clinton the lead at 8-7.

Capitalizing on Lady Raiders turnovers and missed shots, the Lady Dark Horses built their lead to 20-7 before Midway could put a halt to the run. Midway made consecutive baskets to make it 20-11, but another Clinton three-ball helped maintain the gap to push the score back to 23-11. Closing out the quarter, the Lady Raiders again connected on consecutive baskets after a pair of steals by Sankey and Alyssa Wrench to get it to 23-15 at the end of one quarter.

With action now picking up in the second quarter, Midway had a couple of obstacles to overcome: an eight point deficit and foul trouble. With the foul count at 7-1 in advantage of Clinton, key players for Midway were sidelined. That, though, didn’t totally hinder their comeback efforts. Just as the Lady Horses had won the first quarter, momentum was about to swing back toward the Lady Raiders.

Midway hit a quick basket to get back to within 23-17, but consecutive trips to the free throw line for Clinton pushed the margin back to nine at 26-17. After a steal and easy layup for the Lady Raiders, the score stood at 26-19 when out of nowhere a technical foul came flying in and was assessed to Clinton’s Jada Lee. Sankey, who was the designated shooter, sank one of her two free throws to get her team back to within 26-20. Afterward, a made basket made it 26-22.

After more free throws by Clinton, the margin was 27-22 when Sankey came up with another steal and was fouled on the layup attempt. She sank both shots and suddenly Midway was right back in the thick of things with a score of 27-24. Another pair of Clinton free throws made it 29-24, but Sankey was critical in helping her team keep pace, sinking another jump shot to make it 29-26. Later, the Lady Dark Horses scored on something other than free throws when they hit a layup to make it 31-26 followed by a three-ball to make it 34-26.

The Lady Raiders, though, led by Sankey, mounted a 9-0 rally of their own. After a basket made it 34-28, Sankey connected a three pointer and a layup to make it 34-33. Then, a jumper by Midway’s Rylie Williams completed the run that yielded a 35-34 Lady Raiders lead.

There was one problem, though. The fouls were continuing to mount for Midway. After another pair of free throws by Clinton’s Williams, the score was tied at 35-35. The Lady Raiders, though, went on to close the half out with the lead 38-35.

Out of the halftime intermission, things picked right back up where they left off: Clinton was on the line for a pair of free throws. Sinking one of two attempts, the Lady Horses made it 38-36. With the action as intense as ever, both teams were battling through emotions and adversity. Midway continued toggling with their line up but this quarter was one that went mostly in their favor in terms of scoring.

On the other side of the court, Williams was instrumental in helping keep Clinton in contention. Whether it was making a layup, a jumper or free throws, the senior did her part in keeping Midway in range despite the Lady Raiders building a 57-49 lead by the end of quarter number three.

In keeping to the nature of the rest of the game, the fourth quarter remained a dead heat.

Clinton scored early in the fourth to make it 57-51 then generated a Midway turnover and turned it into another layup to make it 57-53.

Once again, a technical foul came flying in when players from both schools were involved in a dead ball scrum. After some words were exchanged, it was Midway’s Sydney Williams receiving the technical, which led to Clinton scoring on another pair of free throws to draw back to within 57-55.

On the ensuing possession, Clinton tied the game back up at 57-57.

The Lady Horses were riding an 11-0 scoring run when a three-ball put Clinton back out in front at 60-57. Clinton went on to extend that lead to 68-63 as Midway was clinging for answers.

The Lady Raiders came up with a big defensive stop when they came up with a steal and Alexis Jackson made the layup to get back to within 68-65 with 1:14 left. Midway was then gifted another opportunity when Clinton’s attempt to play keep-away failed and the Lady Horses threw the ball out of bounds.

Foul trouble for the Lady Raiders, though, started catching up to them. With Erin Barefoot already fouled out, Midway’s Alyssa Wrench drove the lane for a layup attempt and collided with Clinton’s Williams. The call was an offensive charge, which negated the basket and also resulted in Wrench’s fifth foul. The ensuing play, the Lady Raiders were forced to foul which led to Jackson also fouling out.

In the end, Clinton sunk their free throws down the stretch and went on to clinch the 71-67 victory and snap Midway’s undefeated streak.

For Clinton, Williams led all scorers with 37 points. Isa Banks had 18 points and Jaida Faison had nine points.

For Midway, Sankey had 24 points while Wrench and Pope each finished with 10. Jackson contributed eight points, Sydney Williams finished with seven points and Rylie Williams had six.

Also noteworthy statistically, Midway was assessed a total of 31 fouls that saw three players foul out and a multitude of others also get into foul trouble while Clinton was whistled for just 13 fouls. Each team was also hit with two technical fouls apiece.

With the win, Clinton stands at 11-3 overall and 2-0 in the East Central Conference. They will be back in action on Tuesday with a road trip to Goldsboro.

For the Lady Raiders, they stand at 11-1 overall and 1-1 in the East Central Conference. They are also back in action on Tuesday, hitting the road to take on East Duplin.

Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams makes a cut toward the basket for a layup attempt during Friday night’s game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_CHS-Ashlyn-Williams.jpg Clinton’s Ashlyn Williams makes a cut toward the basket for a layup attempt during Friday night’s game. Midway’s J.J. Sankey comes up court scanning for an open player and looking to make a play. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_MHS-Sankey.jpg Midway’s J.J. Sankey comes up court scanning for an open player and looking to make a play.

Williams, Lady Horses halt Raiders’ unbeaten run

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]