Lady Crusaders end skid

The Harrells Christian Academy girls basketball team took to the court on Monday evening, hosting the Bethel Christian Lady Trojans out of Kinston in in non-conference action. Looking to get back into the win column after a two-game skid, the Lady Crusaders picked up a win before stepping into conference play with a 37-22 victory over the Lady Trojans.

The first quarter of play was nip and tuck as the teams battled it out to a four point differential. With action moving to the second quarter, Harrells held an early advantage at 9-5.

In the second quarter, the Lady Crusaders earned some separation. The Lady Trojans struggled offensively and Harrells capitalized as the home team out scored the visitors 11-2 to earn a 20-7 lead at halftime.

Out of halftime, the level of play evened out. Both teams exchanged scores through out the half. With the final score of 37-22, HCA only outscored Bethel Christian 17-15 in the second half, evidence that the first half proved costly for the Lady Trojans.

To kick off the third quarter, the Lady Crusaders got a quick basket off a steal and layup to make it 22-7. Bethel, though, wasn’t quite done as they drained a three-ball on the ensuing possession to make it 22-10.

A long scoring drought by both teams would settle in, though, and chew up most of the clock in the third quarter with the score deadlocked at 22-10.

Harrells finally erased the drought with a 2:21 on the clock in the third. A steal by Zania Jones and a breakaway layup made it 26-10 before another three ball from the Lady Trojans brought the score at the end of the third to 26-13.

With action now in the final quarter of play, Jones got the scoring started in the fourth with a runner down the middle, pushing the lead back to 28-13. After a pair of missed free throw, Bethel got a basket to bring it back to 28-15.

With time running down in the game, the Lady Trojans showed no hurry in their game, seemingly accepting of the loss. With time ticking away and the teams trading scores, Harrells cruised on to victory, 37-22.

The Lady Crusaders got a majority of their scoring from three players that each got into or close to double figures. Lekea Boney had 11 points and Cameron Simpson had 10. Jones was right behind with eight points while Emily-Anne Barnette had four and Casey Johnson had three.

With the win, Harrells is now 4-9 overall and will return to the hardwood on Friday when they take on Coastal Christian on the road to begin conference play.

Harrells girls top Bethel Christian, 37-21

