Harrells pummels Bethel Christian

It was a dominating effort by the Harrells Christian Academy boys basketball team on Monday night when they hosted Bethel Christian Academy on the hardwood. The Crusaders came out to a blistering pace to begin the game, using a high-powered offense and a stifling defense to claim an 86-54 victory of the Trojans.

Right out of the gate, the Crusaders set the tone. Their defense thwarted Bethel’s offensive attempts early via blocked shots and steals while offense looked just as impressive. Harrells made it look effortless in the first quarter as they opened up an early 22-5 advantage.

Bethel finally settled down to a degree as the Trojans began to keep the pace a little more even. Despite that, though, Harrells still led 29-14 after one quarter of play.

The tune of the game didn’t change very much in the second quarter as the Crusaders put on a performance that mirrored that of the first period. For the most part, the scoring in the second quarter seemed more balanced, but Harrells still outscored Bethel 24-14 to lead 53-32 by halftime.

With the dawning of the third quarter also came the final nail in the coffin.

The Crusaders kicked off the second half on an 8-0 run to jolt their lead to over 30 points. Meanwhile, it was a repeat of how the first quarter began for Bethel as the Trojans encountered a scoring drought that lingered through a majority of the quarter. Finally, with 4:20 left on the clock, Bethel finally put an end to the scoring run by Harrells but the damage had been done. The Trojans only mustered up 11 points in the third frame while Harrells doubled them up, hanging up 22 points for a 75-43 lead headed into the final quarter of play.

With the game well in hand, Harrells coach Clayton Hall opted to sub out a majority of his starters. This did little to help Bethel’s cause as the Crusaders till marched to an impressive 32-point victory, 86-54.

Leading the charge offensively for the Crusaders was Marcus Boykin with 25 points. He was followed close behind by Malik Killett who posted 18 points while Javarus Keith and Jack Laslo rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 and 10, respectively.

With the win, the Crusaders stand at 10-5 on the season and are set to begin conference play on Friday with a trip down to Wilmington to take on the Centurions of Coastal Christian.

HCA's Javarus Keith pulls up for a three-point attempt during Monday night's win against Bethel Christian Academy. HCA's floor general Marcus Boykin directs his offense in setting up a play during Monday night's win against Bethel Christian Academy.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

