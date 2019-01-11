Raiders get past Falcons

Midway Middle School stepped out of county basketball play on Tuesday when they hosted visiting Coats-Erwin Middle School in non-conference action. After a close first half, the Raiders pulled away in the second and went on post the 45-28 win over the Falcons.

The first quarter was a dead heat as the two teams battled to a draw. With the first intermission of the game coming after quarter number one, the score stood at 8-8 as the teams headed to the sideline.

The action remained tight in the second quarter as neither team could gain separation. With the game remaining close, Midway was able to secure a thin lead by halftime with a score of 20-19.

Midway head coach Josh Bullard attributed the closeness of the game with his teams offensive struggles as well as securing the ball after missed shots.

“We started off a little rusty. In the first half we missed too many layups and gave up too many rebounds,” he said.

The second half, however, was a different story.

Beginning with play resuming in the third quarter, the Raiders went right to work. Midway suddenly found an offensive spark as they put up 15 points in the third period while also limiting the Falcons to just five points. This advantage saw the Raiders lead swell from one point to 11 points at 35-24.

The fourth quarter was much of the game as Midway once again outscore Coats-Erwin 10-4 to post the 45-28 victory.

“In the second half we settled down more and played better defensively. It was good to get back to action after the holiday break. We played our next game on Monday. (Between now and then) we will spend the week getting back in shape and getting prepared,” Bullard concluded.

Leading the Raiders in terms of scoring was Amari Baggett who posted 18 points and Trey Gregory had 12.

Midway’s game on Monday will be at Union.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

