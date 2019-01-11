Lady Raiders grind out tough win

In a previous game, Midway’s Krista McLean battles for possession against a member of the Lady Leopards. -

Also stepping out of county play, the Midway Middle School girls basketball team was in for quite the battle against the Lady Falcons of Coats-Erwin Middle on Tuesday afternoon. In a game that swung back and forth, the Lady Raiders went on to post a 31-25 victory.

Midway jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead to get the game started but then fell into a slump as the Lady Falcons hung nine unanswered on them to take a 9-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Raiders picked up their offensive intensity in the second quarter, though, outmatching their scoring output from the first quarter to trim into the deficit. They outscored Coats-Erwin 12-10 in the second to bring the halftime tally to 19-16.

Out of the break, Midway picked up their defensive intensity the third quarter as the Lady Falcons were held to their poorest performance all game. The Lady Raiders offense outshined that of the visitors in a 7-2 effort that put Midway back ahead, 23-21.

In the final quarter of play, both teams battled it out but it was the Lady Raiders delivering the final blow, winning the quarter 8-4 to post the 31-25 victory.

“We made some adjustments and were able to come back in the second quarter,” said Midway coach Selena Joseph after her team’s struggles in the first quarter.

“We made more adjustments after the half and were able to shut down Coats-Erwin’s point guard and leading scorer.”

“Both teams played very aggressive and it made for a tough fought win,” Joseph concluded.

Leading the Raiders was Krista McLean with nine points, six rebounds, and four steals. Jaycie Byrd contributed eight points, four steals, and two assists. McKenzie Williams also put in a solid effort with five points and five rebounds followed right behind by Morgan Williams with four points and four rebounds.

Midway enjoys the rest of the week off and will return to action Monday with a trip down to Union.

In a previous game, Midway’s Krista McLean battles for possession against a member of the Lady Leopards. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_MHS-Krista-McLean.jpg In a previous game, Midway’s Krista McLean battles for possession against a member of the Lady Leopards.

Midway Middle rallies past Coats-Erwin for 31-25 win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]