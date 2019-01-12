RS boys tackle Hobbton

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Ashawd Wynn goes for a layup. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent K. James and Ashawd battle for a rebound in Roseboro-Salemburg’s win over Hobbton Thursday. -

The Roseboro-Salembur boys came away with a win in the nightcap of Thursday’s basketball matchup at Hobbton High School. After a gritty contest, the Leopards took home the win by the final score of 46-36.

After the first quarter of play, the teams battled to a near stalemate, but the Leopards had a small lead with an 8-6 advantage.

In the second quarter, the Leopards shut down the Wildcats offense. Even still, the Roseboro-Salemburg didn’t exactly torch the nets themselves as they outscored Hobbton 6-2 for a 14-8 lead at halftime.

After the break, the teams were pretty even with the Wildcats scoring 10 and the Leopards scoring nine. With the advantage in the third quarter going to Hobbton, the Wildcats were hanging around with a score of 23-18.

The final quarter was also fairly even, but it was Roseboro-Salemburg outscoring the Wildcats to post the 46-36 victory.

Leading scorers for the Leopards was K. James who had 19, Z. Faircloth had 11, T. Freeman had six and C. Hunter and J. Boykin had four each.

For the Wildcats, Josiah McLauren had 10 and Colby Weeks and John Wilkes had eight each.

“Coming back from the Christmas/New Year’s break we had endurance problems,” commented Hobbton Jackson Temple. “Our legs are beginning to come back but it takes some time. We struggled getting back on defense at times and gave up some easy baskets. I thought we rebounded better when we did get back and dug in on defense.”

Next week, Sampson Middle will be at Roseboro-Salemburg, Midway Middle will be at Union Middle and Hobbton has an open date on Monday.

Thursday, Roseboro-Salemburg will be at Midway Middle and Hobbton will be at Sampson Middle. Union Middle is open.

Leopards tame Wildcats, 46-36

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor at [email protected]

