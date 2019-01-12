RSMS tops Hobbton

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s C. Bryant gets off a shot for 2 of her 9 points. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Roseboro-Salemburg’s A. Johnson gets up over the crowd for 2 of her 15 points in the Leopards’ win over Hobbton Middle. -

The Hobbton Middle School girls basketball team hosted Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School on Thursday afternoon on the hardwood in conference action. Though both teams battled it out, it was the Roseboro-Salemburg that got the win, 33-17.

The Lady Wildcats jumped out to an 11-4 lead over the Lady Leopards in the first quarter.

After some substitutions and various line up adjustments, the Lady Leopards got back on track taking a 15-13 lead at the halftime break.

They continued the scoring pretty much at ease while also shutting down the Lady Wildcats offensive attack.

Roseboro-Salemburg had a 25-15 lead after three quarters before outscoring the Lady Wildcats 8-2 in the final period to claim the 33-17 win.

For the Lady Leopards A. Johnson had 15 points. For the Wildcats, C. Bryant had 9.

“It was a great win after a long break for Christmas,” commented Roseboro-Salemburg coach Steven Faircloth.

“I’m proud of the girls for the way they played. The eighth graders stepped up tonight but give credit to Hobbton because they had great defense.”

“We scored 33 points on a great defense, we played well,” Faircloth concluded.

Middle school action resumes on Tuesday with Roseboro-Salemburg hosting Sampson and Midway traveling to take on Union. Hobbton is off on Tuesday.

Hobbton’s C. Bryant gets off a shot for 2 of her 9 points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_HMS-C.-Bryant.jpg Hobbton’s C. Bryant gets off a shot for 2 of her 9 points. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Roseboro-Salemburg’s A. Johnson gets up over the crowd for 2 of her 15 points in the Leopards’ win over Hobbton Middle. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_RSMS-A-Johnson.jpg Roseboro-Salemburg’s A. Johnson gets up over the crowd for 2 of her 15 points in the Leopards’ win over Hobbton Middle. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Lady Leopards rally past Lady Wildcats for 33-17 win

By David Johnson Sports Writer

