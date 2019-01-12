A unique opportunity has presented itself before the Midway High School Basketball teams this coming week. The Raiders are slated to host Neuse Charter School on the hardwood in a pair of endowment games but rather than play in the confines of their own gym at Midway, the game will instead by played at Gore Arena on the campus of Campbell University.

According to Midway High School Athletic Director Jason Fussell, the idea was first presented by boy’s basketball coach Joe Easley to the school’s administration, who loved the idea.

“Coach Easley presented this opportunity to the administration and myself,” Fussell commented. “We were excited about the opportunity to partner with Campbell University and give our athletes a chance to play in a college environment.”

“The game will be a great opportunity for our players and fans. Campbell has been gracious enough to allow our school the chance to host a game at their arena and we’re excited.”

According to Fussell, game times are slated for a 7 p.m. start for the girls and 8:30 p.m. start for the boys. Admission price is $6.00 and only NCHSAA passes will be accepted as the game is considered an endowment game.

“Coach Easley and Coach Collins (Campbell) have gone above and beyond in giving our community this opportunity,” Fussell concluded.

The Midway girls previously defeated Neuse Charter this past week by the score of 51-37. The Lady Raiders were led by J.J. Sankey’s game high 19 points.

The Raider boys also picked up a win against the Cougars, winning 66-56.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Midway-Logo.jpg https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Campbell.jpg

Raiders to host Neuse Charter at Gore Arena at Campbell University

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor