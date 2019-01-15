James Kenan ekes past Midway

Midway’s Jamar Autry goes up for a layup during the Raiders loss to James Kenan on Friday. -

The Midway boys basketball team entertained the visiting James Kenan Tigers on Friday night as both teams continued their push through East Central 2A Conference play. Although the Raiders didn’t pick up the win, they sure held their own in a comeback effort that fell just short. When all was said and done, James Kenan snagged the win, 72-63.

James Kenan opened up play in the first quarter looking to sprint away. The Tigers came out trailblazing, opening up a quick 7-0 lead. Midway finally got on the board when Jamar Autry went one for two at the free throw line to make it 7-1 before the teams exchanged three balls to make it 11-4. Then, a quick 6-0 run by the Raiders made things interesting when the score was 11-10.

The Tigers, though, countered Midway’s run with a quick 9-1 run of their own to make it 20-11 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Tigers quickly pushed their lead to double digits when a three ball made it 25-13. Seemingly on the edge of pulling away for good, their lead grew to 32-15.

James Kenyan continues finding success, nearly eclipsing the 20-point margin when the score reached 35-16. Midway, though, chipped away eight unanswered point to sneak back to within 35-24.

The teams jostled, exchanging blows until halftime as the Tigers lead stood at 41-27 at halftime.

Seeking the knockout blow, an “and-1” opportunity suddenly took on a whole new meaning when James Kenan scored on a play that was ruled an international foul. The layup counted, as did the two following free throws, and with the Tigers still in possession of the ball, a three pointer suddenly jolted the James Kenyan lead to over 20 points at 48-27.

With the start of the second half mirroring the start of the game – a Tigers 7-0 run – the Raiders didn’t yield any sense of urgency. Midway continued to play methodically and a quick look up at the scoreboard saw that the Raiders has erase a big chunk of the deficit with a score of 56-44. In fact, Autry completed a a 20-8 Midway run with a buzzer-beating three-ball at the end of the third quarter to get the Raiders back to within single digits at 56-47.

James Kenyan started the fourth quarter off with a three pointer of their own, pushing their lead back to double digits but Midway wasn’t done. After the tigers led 59-47, the Raiders went on another 12-5 run to get back to within five points at 64-59. Autry made it a 14-5 run when he made a layup to bring Midway to within 64-61. With the home crowd now in it, the Tigers turned the ball over on a traveling violation to give the Raiders the opportunity to further chip away with 2:14 left on the clock.

Midway was unable to cash in, though, but the teams exchanged scores as it was Dalton Cannady keeping his team within striking distance on a layup to make it 66-63 with 1:18 left.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, though, that would be all the scoring they could do as James Kenyan finally got their knockout blow with six unanswered points to give the Tigers the 72-63 victory.

Leading Midway offensively was Autry with 29 points. Cannady had 14 points, and Bryson Core had 9 points.

With the loss, the Raiders fall to 5-10 overall and 0-4 in the conference. Midway will play in three games this week, first at home on Tuesday against Wallace-Rose Hill, then at Gore Arena at Campbell University on Wednesday in an endowment game against Neuse Charter. After that, they conclude the week on Friday with a trip Goldsboro.

Raiders comeback falls short, as Tigers hang on for victory

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

