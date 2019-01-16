Spring Creek outlasts Clinton

Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Carson Ellis goes for a layup in traffic. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Dieon Venable goes up to contest a shot. -

The Clinton High School boys basketball team fell short this past Friday night at home, handing the Dark Horses their second straight loss. Facing off against Gators of Spring Creek, the battle went down to the wire but fortune wasn’t on the home team’s side as they suffer back-to-back losses, 70-64.

When it comes to close games this one was as close a game it could get, especially at the end of the first half when a single point made up the difference in the lead. While it was back and forth most of the night two major factors would be Clinton’s downfall against the Gators.

The first and more important one was their inability to guard against Spring Creek’s perimeter shooting. Though the Dark Horses corrected the problem in the second half, it was the first half the Gators hurt them. They allowed Spring Creek to hit eight threes over the course of the first two quarters which in turn gave them the one point lead going into the break, 39-38.

The second half, which ultimately put Clinton out of the game by the end, was their lackluster showing in the third quarter offensively. After making a solid defensive adjustment during halftime, the Dark Horses cut the Gators three point shooting down to just two made attempts and holding Spring Creek to just 31 points in the remaining two quarters.

Unfortunately, though, Clinton didn’t keep pace with the visitors on offense in the third period, being outscored 15-7. This allowed Spring Creek to build some distance which would be enough to hold the Horses at bay. That point was rather hard to believe considering Clinton exploded on offense in the forth with 19 points to give themselves a chance to win.

After the game, Horses head coach Ron Davis also alluded to his team’s lack of defense of the three-ball and put the brunt of the blame on himself.

“We knew coming into this game that they were going to shoot the three well,” Davis said. “We just didn’t do a good job at all defending against it in the first half giving up eight threes.”

“We did better in the second half after making some adjustments and we kept fighting until the end, but didn’t pull it off,” Davis continued. “All that is my fault. I’ve got to do a better job coaching and getting our guys ready to play defensively for all four quarters.”

“We’ve got a short week with exams coming up and don’t play again until Friday. We’ll take that time to go back to the drawing board and get ready for another intense game against East Duplin,” he added.

Cameron Lawson led all scoring against the Gators with an outstanding 28 points. Desmond Rayner also played well, finishing with 15 points to close out the leading scorers.

With their second straight loss, the Dark Horses fall to 8-8 on the season and 1-3 in East Central Conference play. They’ll attempt to bounce back on the road in their Friday game against the Panthers.

Horses’ record stands at even 8-8 on season

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

