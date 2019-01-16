Sampson Middle sweeps Union

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Sampson Middle’s Daniel Adasiak brings the ball up court amid a duo of Union defenders. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Rihanna M. and Katelyn C. from UMS swarm the Lady Dark Horses ball handler. -

Putting the spotlight on middle school basketball from around the county, Union and Sampson Middle School’s basketball teams tipped on Thursday for a pair of conference games. In the end, both Sampson squads came away with wins as the Lady Dark Horses pulled away to earn a 29-19 win over the Lady Spartans, while the Dark Horse boys posted a landslide 46-12 victory.

Girls

Sampson Middle’s need for a win was reflected in head coach Jaime Harper’s postgame remarks.

“We have had a rough season up until this point, but our girls really wanted it today.”

With both teams knotted at 12-12 at the end of a half of play, Sampson finally found find some separation throughout the third quarter. Their newfound lead held up through the final frame, leading to a 29-19 victory for the Lady Dark Horses.

“We have some mechanics and other things to work on as we continue, but overall I’m very proud of the way they played today. I look forward to seeing more good things from them this season,” Harper concluded.

On the other side, Union head coach Latoya Snead credited her opponent.

“It’s a tough loss to take after Christmas break. We’ve just got to get back in the grove of things. Sampson just wanted it more than we did.”

Boys

Union and Sampson’s boys basketball teams also competed on the hardwood on Thursday with Sampson Middle claiming the big 46-12 victory.

Too many turnovers plagued the Spartans while a good shot selection propelled the Dark Horses to a healthy 46 points.

After the game, Sampson head coach Kenan Lanier spoke highly of his team’s performance.

“Our team came out and played really well,” said Sampson Lanier of his team’s performance.

“We did a really good job with rebounding and played good team defense,” Lanier concluded.

Leading Sampson in scoring was Roderick Bennett with 11 points and Daniel Adasiak with eight points.

