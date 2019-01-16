Lady Horses get back on track

Clinton’s Dekyla Moore goes for an easy two in the paint. - Clinton’s Khaliah Chestnutt puts up a soft floater. -

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses wasted no time in bouncing back from a loss against Goldsboro and, unfortunately for Spring Creek, they’d be on the receiving end of the Horses’ wrath. In front of a full home crowd Friday, Clinton cleared the Gators off their court, winning 59-23.

While it was an all-around dominant performance by Clinton, their defense is particularly worth noting. The Lady Horses intensity and solid play completely had Spring Creek off balance the entire night. Clinton forced multiple turnovers, bad shots and had the Gators playing by their tempo in each period of play. The Lady Horses’ defensive control was so strong they never allowed double-digit points in any quarter.

While their strong defense easily stood out their offense was by no means overshadowed. Everything was working in their favor offensively. Clinton shot the ball well, scored on numerous fast breaks, and attacked the basket at will. Which brings up the next best part of their play, getting to the free throw line.

They didn’t get to the basket and draw contact over and over for nothing. Their free throw shooting was good, going 12 for 18. In the end, the Horses were just the better team that executed their gameplan near flawlessly.

This level of play is what Clinton head coach Chris Owens said was missing in their loss to Goldsboro.

“I’m pleased with getting this conference win tonight, especially after coming off a tough loss earlier in the week,” Owens said. “We just didn’t play well up there at Goldsboro. Our intensity was down and we didn’t execute well. We knew that was something we wanted to correct with this game and I think we did.”

“I was glad that everyone was able to get some playing time tonight as well,” Owens added. “Now we’ll rest up for awhile with us having a slow week with exams starting. We’ll practice extra hard with the time we’re allotted and get ourselves ready for another tough game against East Duplin.”

They surely corrected their mistakes from the Goldsboro loss and were back to form. Ashlyn Williams led their recovery with another breakout game, going for 23 points to lead all scorers. Isa Banks and Nakeviah Evans would be the other two. Banks finished with 10 and Evans had five.

With the Gators sent packing, the Lady Dark Horses improve to 12-4 overall and 3-1 in the conference. With exams keeping them off the court, they won’t be back in action again until Friday. They’ll try to continue their winning ways on that day when they travel to face the undefeated Panthers of East Duplin.

Clinton's Dekyla Moore goes for an easy two in the paint. Clinton's Khaliah Chestnutt puts up a soft floater.

Clinton punishes Spring Creek; unbeaten East Duplin next

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot

