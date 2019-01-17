Lakewood stomps Neuse Charter

Sarah Beth White|Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Kiarye Bailey drives to the basket, She had a team-high 20 points. - Sarah Beth White|Sampson Independent The Lady Leopards’ India Dixon scored 11 of her 14 points in the third quarter. -

Following a 43-25 victory over Union on Friday, the Lady Leopards looked to outdo themselves when faced with the cougar of Neuse Charter, on Tuesday. Indeed, the Leopards pulled away from the Cougars behind a strong second half effort, 54-28.

Turnovers plagued both teams in the opening minutes of action, with the teams combining for seven in the first three minutes. Settling down, the Lady Leopards held Neuse Charter scoreless for the final four minutes of the quarter, while scoring 10 of their own to boast a 14-7 advantage after a quarter.

Not packing up just yet, said the Cougars, going on a run of their own to cut it to 17-15 before Lakewood called timeout to halt the Neuse Charter momentum, with 5:53 remaining in the half. That’s the closest Neuse Charter would make it, however. It seemed Rilya Mitchell’s triple with only two minutes left in the half, making it an 11-point Leopard lead, was the turning point. Lakewood led at the half, 28-17.

Coming out of the break, Neuse Charter never found their footing. Capitalizing on the opponents mistakes ballooned the Lakewood advantage to 20 points, 39-19, with 3:17 left in the third. India Dixon, accounted for most of Lakewood’s offense in the third, putting up 11. Lakewood carried their 43-21 third quarter lead into the fourth, where it only expanded, eventually settling at a 54-28 victory for the Lady Leopards.

“Defense,” was Lakewood head coach Vonnie McNeil’s response to what was the best part of her team on Tuesday. “We turned good defense into a good offense. The defense created some turnovers, turning it into scoring opportunities, which gives us a good game,” McNeil concluded.

Kiarye Bailey was Lakewood’s leading scorer with 20, while Mitchell and Dixon netted 13 and 14 points, respectively, for the Lady Leopards.

The win brings Lakewood to 4-10 overall, but within Carolina 1A conference play, Lakewood has a 3-1 record. It also gives the Lady Leopards their first winning streak of the season.

Leopards rally for win, continue strong conference play