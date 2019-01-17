Midway pulls past Wallace-Rose Hill

Midway’s Alyssa Wrench launches a jumper over a defending Lady Bulldogs player. -

The Midway and Wallace Rose-Hill girls basketball teams locked horns on the hardwood on Tuesday night, battling it out in East Central 2A Conference action. The Lady Raiders got all they bargained for in a tight matchup that went down to the wire. The end result, however, saw Midway stand firm, absorbing all the blows they were dealt in a 55-47 victory.

The first quarter was neck and neck throughout as the teams traded baskets. Midway hopped out to a quick 2-0 lead when J.J. Sankey scored on a layup right from the tip, but then Wallace-Rose Hill took the 4-2 lead on a steal and layup as well as free throws.

Throughout the remainder of the first quarter, the teams traded blows, but it was the Lady Bulldogs that held the 13-10 lead headed to the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the game continued to be an intense battle. Sankey tied the game up with a three ball to start the quarter but the teams traded scores and a pair of timeouts before Wallace jumped back ahead, 20-15. Again the teams traded scores as Sankey and Alyssa Wrench battled hard for the Lady Raiders to keep pace with the Lady Bulldogs.

It was a three-point differential in favor of Wallace-Rose Hill with time running down when the Lady Bulldogs hit a shot just before the half to lead 30-25.

In frequent conversations with Midway head coach Allen McLamb, the coach has always stood firm on winning the third period.

“If we can win the third period then I feel like we can win the ballgame,” McLamb has said on numerous occasions.

His Lady Raiders did just that on Tuesday night. Entering the second half with a five point deficit, Midway turned things around and began playing more inspired ball. Led by more aggressive play from the team as a whole, Midway outscored the Lady Bulldogs 17-7 in the third quarter to snag a 42-37 lead.

With play entering the final quarter of the game, Wallace-Rose Hill was able to hang around, constantly staying within a three- to five-point margin, but the Lady Bulldogs could never quite overcome the hurdle. Down the stretch, Midway managed the clock nicely and was able to convert baskets and free throws to hang for the win, 55-47.

Leading scoring for Midway was Wrench with 17 points and Sankey with two. Kris McKoy also stepped up her play as the game wound down, converting on critical free throws. She finished the game with seven points.

With the win, the Lady Raiders were now 14-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play. They were immediately back in action on Wednesday night, hosting Neuse Charter in an endowment game at Campbell University.

Midway’s Alyssa Wrench launches a jumper over a defending Lady Bulldogs player. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_MHS-Alyssa.jpg Midway’s Alyssa Wrench launches a jumper over a defending Lady Bulldogs player.

Lady Raiders rally to beat Lady Bulldogs, 55-47

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]