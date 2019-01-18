Neuse Charter stuns Midway

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Jamar Autry eyes the goal as he goes up for a layup. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Carsse Lucas goes up for a layup. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Carsse Lucas draws the foul as he heads up for a layup attempt. -

The Midway Raiders and Neuse Charter Cougars basketball teams squared off on the hardwood on Wednesday night, participating in an endowment game hosted by Campbell University. These two teams had previously met up a week ago where the Raiders earned a 10-point victory, but the second matchup wouldn’t be as kind to them as the Cougars earned a narrow win, 57-53.

For much of the game, Midway spent their time playing catch up as Neuse Charter repeatedly maintained a slim advantage throughout the contest. The Raiders just never could overcome the hurdle in getting back ahead and staying there.

In the first quarter, the Cougars opened the game up with a quick 3-2 lead. Midway then went ahead 6-3 after a three ball and free throw by Jamar Autry but the Raiders lead was temporary. Neuse Charter went on a 12-4 run to close the quarter, which was highlighted by a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Cougars a 15-12 lead.

In quarter number two, Neuse Charter again scores immediately on a layup to stretch its lead to 17-12. Autry countered with a pair of free throws to draw the Raiders back to within 17-14, but the Cougars connected on back-to-back baskets, including one off a turnover, to give Neuse Charter their biggest lead at 21-14.

Jaden Covington scored on a layup to stop the spurt but the Cougars kept chugging, connecting on another three-ball to again extend their lead higher at 24-16. Neuse Charter maintained its intensity as the Cougars matched every Midway basket throughout the quarter. By halftime, though it seemed like the margin should be higher, the Raiders trailed just 27-21.

It’s worth noting that for a large chunk of the final minutes of the first half, Midway’s starting lineup was sidelined in what appeared to be a message being sent to them. If indeed this was the case, the message was heard loud and clear after the intermission as the Raiders came charging back.

Carsse Lucas, Autry and Covington were instrumental in a Midway 12-1 run that gave the Raiders their first lead since early in the first quarter. The advantage was 33-28 but again their lead was short-lived as Neuse Charter absorbed the blow and went right back to work.

A Cougars three-ball made it 33-31 before they asked for a timeout to further discuss things over. Out of the timeout, Midway continued to fight for its lead which stood at 36-33 before Neuse Charter again made a run to close out the quarter. This time, they outscored the Raiders 7-1 to close out the third quarter and reestablish their lead at 40-37.

The fourth quarter was as intense as ever. With every Midway spurt, Neuse Charter had answer. The Raiders got within 40-38 at the start of the quarter, but a Cougars three-pointer made it 43-48.

Midway answered again, tying the game back up at 43-43, but Neuse countered with perhaps one of the biggest moments of the game. The Cougars missed a pair free throws at the charity stripe, but they came up with their own rebound which led to more free throws. This time, Neuse Charter made one free throw and missee the second one but again they secured another rebound. This time, the Cougars sank a 3-ball, ending the calamity with a 47-43 advantage.

When Midway finally claimed possession, they answered once again, coming back from the deficit to tie the game up at 49-49.

But Midway couldn’t get over the hurdle.

The action continued back and forth and the score was later tied again at 51-51 but a Neuse Charter three pointer followed by a Lucas layup saw the Cougars claim a 54-53 lead with a minute left. With possession with Neuse Charter, the Raiders opted to try for a defensive stop rather than start fouling. That was until Lucas fouled out with 23.8 left on the clock when he fouled a Cougars player in the act of shooting a three.

Fortunately for Midway, he only converted one free throw, leaving the score at 55-53. The Raiders came down with the rebound and Autry headed upcourt. Autry headed for the left sideline and pulled up for a three-ball that fell just short. With the rebound, Neuse Charter was headed the other way where a pair of free throws iced the game, 57-53.

Offensively for Midway, Autry led the way with 16 points. Lucas contributed 12 points in one of his best games this season, and Covington, Zack Fann, and Dalton Cannady all had six point apiece.

With loss, the Raiders are now 5-12 overall and 0-5 in East Central Conference play. They will be back in action on Friday when they take on Goldsboro.

Cougars hold Raiders off, 57-53

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

