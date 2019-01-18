Lady Raiders get defensive

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Allison Belflowers drives the lane, splitting defenders and drawing a foul on her way to the hoop. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s J.J. Sankey goes up for an easy layup. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Alyssa Wrench grabs a rebound and puts it back up for two points. -

Campbell University’s Gore Arena was the host site Wednesday night for hardwood action featuring the basketball teams from Midway High School and Neuse Charter School. In the girls game, the Lady Raiders improved on their season record, taking the endowment contest 47-20.

In the first quarter, in stark contrast from several previous games, the two teams played a clean game. Early on, the teams played a pretty even game as the score remained close through out the first period.

Neuse Charter won the opening tip and went straight the rim for a quick 2-0 lead. Down on the other end, Sankey answered right back with a layup of her own for 2-2 tie. Midway then made it 5-2 after a Kris McKoy free throw and steal and layup. Slowly, the Lady Raiders gained some separation from baskets by Sankey, McKoy, Alyssa Wrench, and Alexis Jackson to take a 13-6 lead. Free throws and a basket by the Lady Cougars near the end of the quarter, though, brought Neuse Charter to within 13-10 by the end of the quarter.

In the second quarter — and even the remainder of the game — the Midway defense turned up the intensity as the Lady Cougars struggled to produce offensively. Neuse Charter only mustered up two points in the second quarter while the Lady Raiders offered up 11. Wrench was the heart of Midway’s points in the second half, scoring six of her team’s points to make it 24-12 at halftime.

The third period didn’t fare any better for the Lady Cougars, who were again held to near-nothing points. Neuse Charter scored just three points but Midway didn’t knock it out of the park themselves, scoring just six to make it 30-15 headed to the final quarter. Sankey, Jackson, and Kayla Jackson scored the Raiders points throughout quarter number three.

In the final period, Midway was much more productive offensively while also continuing their pressure defense. Wrench again came up big offensively for Midway as the Lady Raiders really pushed their lead out to over 20 and near 30 points. With the Lady Cougars struggling, Midway marches on to victory, 47-20.

After the game, Midway head coach Allen McLamb expresses satisfaction with his team’s win.

“We’ve stressed cutting down on fouls and I think we did that well tonight and playing much better defense,” McLamb said.

“Honestly, tonight we tried to slow the ball down and I believe as we continue into the conference that’s what we’re going to have to do. We’re working on communicating, running the plays all the way through, and being patient.”

As far as how his team liked playing at Gore Arena, McLamb joked.

“We walked in and the girls said ‘are the goals lower?’ and I laughed at them and said “No, the ceiling is way higher,” he chuckled. “Overall, though, this was a great experience for our girls. It was fun.”

Leading Midway on the night was Wrench who had 15 points to go along with eight rebounds. McKoy also got into double-digits with 10 points and was followed close behind by Allison Belflowers and Sankey who both had six each.

With the win, the Lady Raiders are now 15-2 overall and 3-2 in East Central Conference play. They will be back in action Friday when they travel to take on Goldsboro.

Midway's Allison Belflowers drives the lane, splitting defenders and drawing a foul on her way to the hoop. Midway's J.J. Sankey goes up for an easy layup. Midway's Alyssa Wrench grabs a rebound and puts it back up for two points.

Defense propels Midway past Neuse Charter, 47-20

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

